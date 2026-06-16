Ilia Topuria Injury Update Reveals Damage From Justin Gaethje

Ilia Topuria has been released from the hospital, and it could be a while before UFC fans see him in the Octagon again.

Per Marca, ‘El Matador’ suffered nondisplaced fractures of both orbital bones, meaning the bones are fractured but remain aligned in their normal position. No surgery is necessary, but rest and recovery are paramount for Topuria, and orbital fractures are something that plagues combat athletes once they occur.

Topuria was unrecognisable in the latter rounds of his five-round main event against Justin Gaethje at the White House on June 14. The two lightweight fighters traded blows, with Gaethje landing the harder shots. By round four, both of Topuria’s eyes were shut tight.

Ilia Topuria Unlikely to Return in 2026 After Injury Update

A timeline for Topuria’s return is uncertain, but it’s highly unlikely he stars again this year. The former lightweight champion already had an infrequent schedule, fighting once a year since 2024.

Orbital fractures can take anywhere from four to eight weeks to several months to heal. Then, Topuria will have to contend with having re-fractures in more fights. Since there was no medical intervention, the bone should heal to its approximate original strength.

Topuria is still taking the loss in stride, complimenting Gaethje in his first statement since the defeat.

“Justin, congratulations. You said you’d leave your mark on my face… and you did,” Topuria wrote on Instagram. “. . . You took the sight from my right eye in the first round, and by the end of the second, from my left too . . . No excuses.”

Gaethje Is Notorious for Damaging His Opponents in the UFC

Gaethje has built a reputation for damage inside the UFC. Even in decision victories, the American has often beaten his opponents bloody. His interim lightweight title victory against Paddy Pimblett at UFC 324 saw Pimblett beaten to a pulp and nearly finished, while Gaethje walked away unscathed.

‘The Highlight’ was the first to break Tony Ferguson’s 12-fight winning streak, demolishing ‘El Cucuy’ in 2020 to win his first interim championship. Damage accumulated over five rounds, sparking the beginning of Ferguson’s eight-fight losing streak.

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How Does Justin Gaethje Punch so Hard?

Gaethje’s punch mechanics are well explained by his coach, Trevor Wittman. They use Gaethje’s body mechanics and bodyweight transitions to deliver maximum impact on the tightest possible movements. Mainly, Gaethje aims to stab with straight punches and club with his hooks.

“Turn over, stabbing, and chopping with your punches,” Wittman calls it. “. . . The chop-shot is a very important power shot…”

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Gaethje’s next fight is unclear, but a rematch with Topuria, given his recovery time, is uncertain. A fight with Conor McGregor is a possibility if ‘The Notorious’ defeats Max Holloway at UFC 329.

That is, if Gaethje doesn’t retire first. ‘The Highlight’s’ UFC career spans nine years, with 16 fights and 17 bonuses. The UFC White House was arguably the pinnacle of MMA, and would be the perfect sunset event for one of UFC’s most beloved fighters.