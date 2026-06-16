Justin Gaethje’s Coach Reveals Big Mistake That Ilia Topuria Made

Justin Gaethje’s coach, Trevor Wittman, revealed the big mistake that Ilia Topuria made in the main event of UFC Freedom 250.

Gaethje defeated Topuria via fourth-round TKO due to corner stoppage to become the new undisputed UFC lightweight champion after damage accumulation resulted in the former champ not being able to see out of his eyes. It was an absolutely incredible performance by Gaethje, who won $825,000 in bonuses for his handiwork.

But the fight was far from easy.

In the second round, Topuria landed some massive body shots that badly hurt Gaethje. However, instead of finishing Gaethje with shots to the body, Topuria took the fight to the ground and tried to finish it there. Gaethje, though, survived, and after that, it was all smooth sailing for “The Highlight” as he had the superior cardio and was able to outlast Topuria down the stretch.

For Wittman, taking the fight to the ground was a major tactical error by Topuria in the fight.

Trevor Wittman Reveals Mistake Ilia Topuria Made

Speaking to UFC commentator Daniel Cormier following UFC Freedom 250, Wittman admitted that the body shots had Gaethje badly hurt, and that Topuria taking the fight to the ground allowed his fighter the chance to recover and go on to win the fight.

“Overcoming the body shot, I think Ilia made a big mistake there. I think that was a big mistake on Ilia’s part, going to the ground, because Justin was really hurt. He was hurt. And Justin’s just a durable guy. He’s very smart in situations. He knows when to take breaks. There are times in the fight, like in the third and the fourth round, where I was like, ‘Stop taking breaks here! You’ve got to fight it.’ But easier said than done,” Wittman said.

Topuria appeared to visibly fatigue after working on the ground, so Wittman is likely onto something here. Ultimately, Topuria had his chance to finish the fight with body shots, but he chose to chase a finish on the ground instead, and it arguably cost him his belt.

Trevor Wittman Praises Justin Gaethje

Wittman, who has been Gaethje’s coach since 2011, praised his longtime pupil for overcoming the odds and pulling off one of the biggest upsets in MMA history on one of the biggest stages ever.

“Justin is one of those guys that I think no one deserves it more than him for this platform, and then how many times he’s fought for the title and just put it up on a pedestal. Just go out there and fight,” Wittman said.

With the win, Wittman adds another list of UFC fighters whom he has helped coach to an undisputed championship, along with longtime UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman and former UFC women’s strawweight champion Rose Namajunas. He is one of the best coaches in mixed martial arts, and he has been for many years. He deserves his flowers today after he helped coach Gaethje to one of the most improbable victories in UFC championship history on the White House lawn.