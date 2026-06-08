Ilia Topuria, Justin Gaethje Trade Insults Before UFC Freedom 250

Before they exchange blows inside the Octagon at UFC Freedom 250, Ilia Topuria and Justin Gaethje traded insults on social media.

Topuria, the UFC lightweight champion, and Gaethje, the interim UFC lightweight champion, meet in the main event of the UFC White House card this Sunday in Washington, D.C.

For the most part, in the lead-up to this lightweight title unification bout, things were friendly between the two fighters. But after Gaethje made a comment saying that he understood why Topuria’s ex-wife left him, suggesting the champ is “insufferable,” things started to turn ugly between the two combatants, with Topuria saying he would knock Gaethje out in front of his family at UFC Freedom 250.

Ilia Topuria and Justin Gaethje Go Back-and-Forth on Social Media

On Monday, Topuria posted on X that Gaethje had crossed the line with his recent comments, explaining why his rival should never have said anything about his family.

“Justin crossed a line. What happened between my ex-wife and me is our business. We may no longer be together, but she is the mother of my daughter. To everyone insulting her or speaking about things they know nothing about: show some respect. You don’t have to respect our relationship. But respecting someone’s mother should be one of the most basic codes in life. Be better,” Topuria said.

Shortly after posting the message on his social media account, Gaethje fired back at Topuria for his comments.

“Proving my point. Insufferable little (expletive) boy. Never said a thing about your wife. You want to speak words to my father then act like I crossed some line. We already fighting buddy,” Gaetheje responded on X.

The good news for these two is that, as Gaethje wrote, they are set to fight six days from now at UFC Freedom 250, and when it happens, they can take out their frustrations on one another.

Ilia Topuria Heavily Favored to Beat Justin Gaethje

According to the latest betting odds, Topuria is a -550 favorite to win, with Gaethje as a +420 underdog. Although the betting odds have fallen a bit, as they were -600 just a few days ago for Topuria, he is nevertheless a huge favorite to beat Gaethje, with the common assumption being that he will knock the veteran out.

Both Gaethje and Topuria are phenomenal fighters, but Topuria has never lost, and he has not really shown many flaws inside the Octagon. Gaethje, on the other hand, has lost several times, and he has been finished devastatingly multiple times during his UFC career.

While an upset by Gaethje would certainly topple over the apple cart, it feels like the American is climbing an uphill battle here against the Georgian, who is the more well-rounded fighter.

Gaethje certainly has a puncher’s chance here, but as the betting odds suggest, the fight will likely end with Topuria knocking Gaethje out on the White House lawn in front of his friends and family, with Topuria unifying the UFC lightweight titles and moving on to his next challenge inside the Octagon.