Ilia Topuria’s Agent Issues Statement Following UFC Freedom 250

Jose Maria Diaz, the agent for UFC star Ilia Topuria, issued a statement following his client’s loss to Justin Gaethje at UFC Freedom 250.

Topuria was defeated by Justin Gaethje via fourth-round TKO due to corner stoppage after his vision was impaired due to the damage his opponent inflicted on him. It was a massive upset, one of the biggest in UFC history, and Topuria lost the UFC lightweight belt in the process.

A few days after the fight was over, Topuria’s representative at First Round Management has now issued a statement about the tough loss.

Ilia Topuria’s Agent Releases Statement Following UFC White House

Check out the complete statement that Topuria’s agent released following UFC Freedom 250.

“In the good times and especially right now. I’ve been processing everything that happened and I really still don’t understand how.. I’m not going to lie, I am heartbroken, because I never thought this would have ever happened but as we always say everything happens for a reason and we continue blindly believing and following the step that God has for us. The first thing Ilia said to me when I saw him was ‘Did the fans enjoy the fight?’ Fight no? That perfectly sums up who he is. Always willing to give everything to entertain, put on a show and enjoy the fans. Obviously he’s always looking for victory but Sunday he put on an award-winning Fight of the Night spectacle in the most historic event in sports history,” the statement read.

“We can make thousands of excuses but in the end that will not change the result but as ilia well said, faith is the last thing we will lose. Technically he lost but with all the support we’ve received and respect that has been gained from so many, it really doesn’t feel like a defeat. Thank God he has no serious injuries and the truth is spirits and vibes are super high and positive as always. Haters probably think he’s wrong or depressed about everything he predicted and didn’t happen, but in the end he just manifests and preaches what he believes and feels is going to happen. It’s not perfect and we always knew, especially in this sport, that anything could happen, like not seeing eye to eye from the first down 😅, but we know God’s plan is perfect and we’re excited to find out what’s next. @iliatopuria I love you brother now more than ever and rest assured ilia will give you that joy again very soon ❤️ I couldn’t be more proud to say I’m part of your team and that you’re a brother to me And to the (expletive) haters, enjoy your moment it won’t last long.”

Dana White Stumps for Ilia Topuria

In the wake of his defeat at UFC Freedom 250, UFC president Dana White stumped for Topuria in an interview with TMZ Sports, saying that those who think Topuria quit in the fight were wrong.

As Topuria’s agent said, there are plenty of haters right now trying to revel in Topuria’s pain. But he’s a true champion, so despite this bad loss to Gaethje, he’ll be back.