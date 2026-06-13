Ex-MMA Insider Opens Up on Aiemann Zahabi’s White House Fight Means So Much

Aiemann Zahabi‘s chance to fight at UFC Freedom 250 at the White House means more than just another bout. Former MMA insider Joe Ferraro was thrilled as he reflected on first meeting Zahabi when he was a youngster.

Zahabi will definitely be in for a tough test, as he faces former bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley. The bout carries high stakes, particularly in the bantamweight title picture. A decisive win could secure a title shot, especially given the current landscape of the division.

The Montreal native will be the only Canadian featured on the card. Given the once-and-a-lifetime opportunity, Ferraro is proud that Zahabi is in that spot.

“When I see Aiemann [Zahabi] is competing at the White House and Georges [St-Pierre] is going to be there, it puts a huge smile on my face because I knew Aiemann when he was maybe a teenager,” Ferraro told The Game Plan. “Now look at him. He’s competing in the UFC. And even when I see him compete in the UFC, I’m kind of like, ‘It’s Aiemann.'”

He added:

“To see Aiemann competing on at the White House lawn, what is considered to be a historical card, it’s sick. I’m so proud of him and he’s going to us [Canadians] proud.”

Joe Ferraro Opens Up About Friendship with Aiemann Zahabi’s Brother and Georges St-Pierre

Joe Ferraro also opened up about the longtime friendship he has had with both Georges St-Pierre and Aiemann Zahabi’s brother, Firas.

Ferraro, a former Sportsnet MMA host, has known St-Pierre since his MMA debut. In fact, he called his first four professional bouts at TKO MMA. As both progressed in their respective careers, Canadian MMA fans got to learn more about ‘Rush’ and his coach, Firas Zahabi, on Ferraro’s Sportsnet shows.

“I called Georges’ first four fights. I believed he was going to be a star and champion, but not the biggest pay-per-view draw in Canadian history. So I look at these guys more than fighters. They’re friends,” Ferraro told The Game Plan. “They’re extended family, more than acquaintances. I could literally drive to Montreal or land in Montreal and call Georges and Firas [Zahabi] like, ‘Hey, I’m in town.’ They’ll be like, ‘Hey, no way. Come to the gym. Let’s go eat here.’ It’s that type of relationship.”

Ferraro Shares Reaction to UFC’s White House Event Announcement

Ferraro admitted that he has not followed MMA closely as he once did since moving on to coaching soccer. Because of that, he did not believe the news about the UFC’s White House event.

“I never thought the day would come when my son asks me, ‘Dad, we’re watching the White House show, you know that, right?’ And I look at him, I said, ‘What are you talking about? White House show?'” Ferraro told The Game Plan. “He shows me, I look it up online and I’m like, ‘They’re having an event at the White House and Aiemann’s going to be on there.”

He added:

“I believed in the UFC before anyone could spell it, you know, I go back to the mid 90s. I got hooked,” he said. “[UFC] is pretty big now, I guess, again. But to get it now to the White House doesn’t surprise me.”