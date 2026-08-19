Carlos Prates Trashes ‘Boring’ Islam Makhachev

Carlos Prates trashed UFC welterweight champion Islam Makhachev, calling him “boring” ahead of a potential title showdown.

Since moving up to 170 lbs, Makhachev is 2-0 with wins over Jack Della Maddalena and Ian Machado Garry. But both of those wins have come by decision, as the Russian has not been able to finish his opponents as he did so many times when he fought at lightweight.

Still, he’s done his job, which is to get his hand raised, even if both of his welterweight fights have been exciting to watch.

Based on his two performances so far at 170 lbs, Prates is not a fan of what he’s been seeing, as he believes Makhachev has been a bore to watch.

Carlos Prates Calls Islam Makhachev ‘Boring’

Speaking on “The Ariel Helwani Show,” Prates slammed Makhachev for being a “boring” fighter.

“I think (Makhachev) is boring. I don’t like watching fights at all. Striking fights or some friends, of course, I like to watch. But especially if there’s a grappler fighting, I don’t like to watch. I like to watch people getting knockouts, a lot of action and things like that. It’s crazy because now I really like to train grappling more than striking, but I don’t like to watch grappling and fighters going to the ground and boring fights,” Prates said (via Bloody Elbow).

Could Carlos Prates Be Next for Islam Makhachev?

Following UFC 330, UFC president Dana White was asked who will be next for Makhachev, and he was non-committal about whether it would be Prates or Michael Morales who will be next in line for the title shot at 170 lbs.

Both men are deserving of getting the next UFC welterweight title shot against Makhachev, but only one man can get the next crack at the belt, so it will be interesting to see who the UFC decides to go with.

Though Morales has been in the UFC longer and has a perfect 7-0 record in the Octagon, Prates’ star power is massive right now, so the UFC may very well choose to strike while the iron is hot and go with Prates.

The reality is that the UFC can’t go wrong by selecting either man to be Makhachev’s next title challenger, as both Prates and Morales are fantastic fighters who are ready to fight for the belt.

Given that Prates is coming off back-to-back wins over former UFC welterweight champions Della Maddalena and Leon Edwards, it would seem like he has the inside track to get the next title shot over Morales, whose best UFC win is Sean Brady, a great fighter to be sure, but not a former UFC champion.

But Morales was the fighter the UFC selected as the official backup for the UFC 330 title fight, meaning the promotion was ready and willing to see him step into the Octagon and fight either Makhachev or Machado Garry for the title had anything happened to them before UFC 330, making you wonder if he could be closer to the title shot than Prates.