Islam Makhachev Off UFC 336 Card

UFC welterweight champion Islam Makhachev will no longer compete at UFC 336 as was originally intended by the promotion.

The UFC was hoping to book Makhachev vs. Carlos Prates as the main event of UFC 336, which takes place on January 30 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

However, Makhachev is now off the card, leaving the main event for UFC 336 up in the air.

UFC 336 Loses Islam Makhachev

Although it was just targeted and never signed, the UFC wanted to have Makhachev vs. Prates headline UFC 336.

But Makhachev will no longer be on it.

AG Fight first broke the news that the Russian will not compete at UFC 336.

“BREAKING! Islam Makhachev was originally scheduled for the UFC 336 card, but he’s out of the main event. The event is exploring new possibilities for the show!”

After AG Fight’s initial report, MMA journalist Ariel Helwani confirmed that Makhachev is off the card and the promotion is looking for a new headliner.

“Islam Makhachev vs Carlos Prates is no longer the target to headline UFC 336 in Toronto, per sources. That was originally the hope/plan, but I’m told the UFC is looking elsewhere now. Date doesn’t work for Makhachev anymore. Unclear why. No word just yet on the new target. First reported by @AgFight,” Helwani wrote on X.

Who Will Headline UFC 336 Now?

With Makhachev off the card, UFC 336 does not have a main event now, as he was supposed to fight Prates in the headliner.

It’s possible that Prates could remain on the card, with him fighting Michael Morales or perhaps Shavkat Rakhmonov for a No. 1 contender spot, or perhaps even an interim title, but the UFC may hold Prates out until Makhachev is ready to go.

Another option would be UFC women’s flyweight champion Natalia Silva against Jasmine Jasudavicius for the belt, as it would feature a Canadian fighter in Canada.

UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland, who has also fought in Toronto before, could be another option. Nassourdine Imavov in a rematch, if he can get his pay dispute sorted out with the UFC in time to fight in January up in Canada.