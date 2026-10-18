UFC 336 Officially Announced For Toronto

The Ultimate Fighting Championship has officially announced that UFC 336 will take place early next year in Canada’s biggest city.

UFC 336 takes place on January 30, 2027, at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

The UFC officially announced the card during the UFC Edmonton broadcast.

UFC Returns to Toronto

The Octagon will head back to Toronto for the eighth time in the organization’s history, with the first event coming back in April 2011 when UFC 129 took place at Rogers Centre, the home of the Toronto Blue Jays.

All the other UFC Toronto events have taken place at Scotiabank Arena, which was formerly known as Air Canada Centre, and this one will also take place at that arena, which is the home of the Toronto Raptors and Toronto Maple Leafs.

Toronto has long been one of the top destinations for the UFC, which used to go to the city far more often in the pre-COVID years before now coming back every few years instead.

The last UFC Toronto event was UFC 297 in January 2024.

The promotion typically comes to Canada twice a year, for one numbered event and one Fight Night card.

Potential UFC 336 Bouts

Although no UFC 336 bouts have been announced yet, there have been rumors linking UFC welterweight champion Islam Makhachev vs. Carlos Prates in the main event of the evening.

This is a fight that has been in the works for a while, so as long as the UFC can get the deal done, there is a good chance that UFC 336 will be headlined by Makhachev vs. Prates.

Keep in mind that the UFC on Paramount+ deal is kicking off in Canada next year, so it makes sense that the promotion will be coming back to Toronto — Canada’s largest city — with a massive numbered event with a big-time main event.

Also on the card could be a potential welterweight No. 1 contender matchup between Michael Morales and Shavkat Rakhmonov, a fight that UFC president Dana White himself has teased as potentially being in the works.

Canadian fight fans can also expect that there will be plenty of local fighters on the card as well.