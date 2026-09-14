Islam Makhachev Open to Boxing Conor McGregor

UFC welterweight champion Islam Makhachev admitted that he is intrigued by a potential boxing match against Conor McGregor.

Makhachev is the No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter in MMA right now, and McGregor is the sport’s biggest star. However, with McGregor coming off multiple losses, he won’t be fighting for the UFC welterweight title anytime soon.

But boxing is a different story, and if there were a way to get that fight booked, Makhachev admitted that he would be very interested in meeting McGregor inside the squared circle.

Islam Makhachev Interested in Boxing Conor McGregor

Speaking to Ushatayka, Makhachev revealed his interest in boxing McGregor.

According to Makhachev, he beleives he would wipe the floor with McGregor in a boxing match, and he would fight him regardless of how much money he would be paid.

“Yes maybe he’s dangerous in the first round, but after that I don’t think he has any chance. Honestly, regardless of the purse I’d box (Conor),” Makhachev said.

Would Dana White Book This Boxing Match?

While Makhachev vs. McGregor doesn’t make sense in the UFC, it could potentially be a fight that UFC president Dana White booked in Zuffa Boxing.

If it were to happen, White would be promoting a fight between the best MMA fighter in the world and the biggest MMA superstar, and that’s intriguing.

In an MMA match, everyone would be picking Makhachev to beat McGregor since he has elite grappling skills. But in a boxing match, it becomes a closer fight, as McGregor would not have to focus on the takedowns, and instead he could just look to land bombs on Makhachev’s chin.

Makhachev is not primarily known for his striking skills, but he is an excellent striker, and he should be able to hold his own on the feet against McGregor if they did meet in a boxing match, although McGregor has the pure power that would give him a puncher’s chance to win the fight.

The odds are that we will never get Makhachev vs. McGregor in either MMA or in boxing, but it is fun to at least think about it.