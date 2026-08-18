Islam Makhachev Reveals Ideal Return Date Following UFC 330

UFC welterweight champion Islam Makhachev revealed his ideal return date to the Octagon following his successful title defense at UFC 330.

Makhachev defeated Ian Machado Garry via unanimous decision in the main event of UFC 330 to move to 2-0 in the UFC welterweight division after defeating Jack Della Maddalena to capture the title last year.

After taking nine months off between title fights, Makhachev is hoping to stay more active going forward and get back into the cage sooner this time around.

Islam Makhachev Reveals Ideal Return Date

Speaking to the media following UFC 330, Makhachev revealed his ideal return date to the Octagon, suggesting that he returns by the end of 2026 or by January 2027 at the latest for his next title defense.

“We have to fight before Ramadan, 100 per cent. Bro, January or the end of the year I have to fight… I am not, like, twenty-something any more, I am 34-years-old and I have to fight as soon as possible. I am not cutting much weight, I don’t have any big injuries, I just have to maybe double check my nose that’s it,” Makhachev said (via Bloody Elbow).

Who Will Islam Makhachev Fight Next?

After taking out Machado Garry at UFC 330, Makhachev’s next challenger for the UFC welterweight title will be either Carlos Prates or Michael Morales, though the UFC has not explicitly said who just yet.

Given that Morales was the official backup for the UFC 330 main event, some may think that would give him the leg up in competition when it comes to who will get the next UFC welterweight title shot.

But Prates is the more popular fighter, and he is on a roll right now, so the UFC may try to strike while the iron is hot and give him the next crack at 170 lbs gold.

We’ll see what the UFC ultimately ends up booking for the next welterweight title fight, but either way, Makhachev is going to have a very difficult opponent in front of him, and regardless of whether that is Morales or Prates, Makhachev is certainly in for a very tough welterweight title fight.