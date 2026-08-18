Joe Rogan Questions Islam Makhachev’s UFC Welterweight Future

UFC commentator Joe Rogan is questioning the future of UFC welterweight champion Islam Makhachev at 170 lbs going forward.

Makhachev defeated Ian Machado Garry at UFC 330 via unanimous decision, moving to 2-0 at 170 lbs after previously defeating Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 322 last year to first capture the UFC welterweight crown.

But although Makhachev has won both of his fights at welterweight, the Machado Garry matchup proved to be very difficult for Makhachev, as Machado Garry did a good job stuffing Makhachev’s takedowns and making him really work for his control time.

In the end, Makhachev won the fight and defended the UFC welterweight title. But according to Rogan, he should seriously reconsider the move up to welterweight, as things won’t get any easier for him going forward, given that he has two beasts in Carlos Prates and Michael Morales awaiting him for the next title shot at 170 lbs.

Joe Rogan Unsure of Islam Makhachev at Welterweight

Speaking on the UFC 330 post-fight broadcast, Rogan explained why he is unsure of Makhachev’s future at welterweight going forward.

“He did what he had to do and was really tested in ways we haven’t seen him tested before. It was a difficult fight. Although he won by a good margin, a healthy margin, it was moments where you’re used to Islam having a certain amount of control and dominance that he just didn’t seem to have over the bigger guys. This is the question as he’s moved up to 170. There’s some guys like Morales that are absolutely gigantic. What happens if he fights those guys? The gap is bigger than it is with Ian Garry. Ian, out of the 10 victories he’s had inside the octagon, has only had three stoppages. Morales kills everybody he touches. Carlos Prates is a murderer. He just puts it on you and knocks out guys with one shot. Ian is not that same guy. He’s a strategic striker who’s very technical, but he doesn’t have nuclear power. Carlos Prates has nuclear power, Morales has nuclear power, and they’re both massive guys,” Rogan said (via MMAjunkie.com).

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Joe Rogan Suggests Islam Makhachev Move Back to Lightweight

Given how difficult it was to hold down Machado Garry, Rogan thinks Makhachev should consider moving back down to lightweight, where he proved many times that his grappling skills were utterly dominant at 170 lbs.

“There is also a significant difference in the amount of taxing that it takes on Islam’s body. The tax that he has to pay to hold these bigger, stronger guys down. Look at what he did to Dustin Poirier, look at what he did to Charles Oliveira. Just crushes them when he gets on top of them. This is the difference between him at 155 and him at 170. I understand what he wants to do, but man, if I was in his corner, I’d be like, ‘Maybe we (should go back down),'” Makhachev said.

We’ll see what Makhachev ultimately decides to do, but for now, he is sticking around in the UFC welterweight division.