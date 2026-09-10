Islam Makhachev Reveals Ideal UFC Return Date

UFC welterweight champion Islam Makhachev revealed his ideal return date to the Octagon for his second title defense at 170 lbs.

Makhachev defeated Ian Machado Garry via unanimous decision in the main event of UFC 330 in August for his first successful title defense.

This was Makhachev’s only fight in 2026, but he is hoping to possibly get one more fight in before the year ends, provided his health obliges.

Islam Makhachev Reveals Ideal Return Date

Speaking to Match TV, Makhachev revealed when he would like to fight again, noting that he is dealing with a few small injuries right now, but that he should be good to go in a few months for his next UFC fight.

“After the fight, I had three MRIs and had my entire spine checked. There are a few small issues, so I’m working on them. It’s nothing serious. I’m just strengthening my spine. We’ll wait for the UFC to call. I think the ideal scenario would be to fight before Ramadan. Ramadan starts for us in February. A date before Ramadan would be ideal,” Makhachev said.

Who Will Islam Makhachev Fight Next?

Makhachev’s next title defense will most certainly come against Brazilian knockout artist Carlos Prates, who has been patiently waiting for a title shot of his own after knocking out two former UFC welterweight champions, Jack Della Maddalena and Leon Edwards, in his last two bouts.

Prates is a tremendous talent, and he represents a very intriguing opponent for Makhachev since he is huge for the welterweight division and is arguably the top striker in the weight class.

But Makhachev can negate that size advantage if he can take Prates down to the mat, which will obviously be his game plan, as the Russian generally relies on his grappling to win his fight.

Prates will have a puncher’s chance to win this fight, but Makhachev is the clear betting favorite and would have a great chance to collect his second successful title defense in the UFC welterweight division if he can get Prates onto his back and control him on the floor instead of striking.