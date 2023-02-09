Islam Makhachev Says Top-Ranked UFC Star Will ‘Retire’ If He Wins Next Fight

Reigning UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev believes past title contender Michael Chandler will retire from mixed martial arts if he defeats Conor McGregor later this year.

“Iron” and McGregor will go to war after they coach “The Ultimate Fighter,” which is set to start filming in Las Vegas, Nevada, in the coming weeks. And Makhachev — who spoke with the media ahead of his UFC 284 headlining bout against 145-pound king Alexander Volkanovski — thinks it’ll be Chandler’s last trip to the Octagon if he bests “Notorious.”

“Conor McGregor and Chandler, it’s a good fight for the MMA fans,” Makhachev said. “But, if Chandler wins, he’s going to retire for sure. Make some good money and that’s it. But, Chandler, so smart guy because I saw his last couple fights. He fights crazy. Like, he comes from the street. But, now I understand why he did this because if he beat [Dustin] Poirier and [Justin] Gaethje — this fight never happens. But last four fights they have same streak. He lose three times, that’s why this fight is happening.

“For Conor, he choose good weight too — small guy, 170 [pounds], and finally someone is gonna win, you know?

When asked if McGregor will retire if he loses to Chandler, Makhachev replied: “Conor every day retires and then every day then comes back to the Twitter, I don’t know.”

Chandler Plans to Compete Against McGregor ’24/7′ During the Lead-Up to Their Fight

Iron doesn’t just want to beat McGregor inside the Octagon; he’s looking to beat Notorious on “The Ultimate Fighter” as well.

“Chandler versus McGregor starts right now,” Chandler said. “I get to go to [Las] Vegas. Conor’s going to be in Vegas, stuck together in the same city for a month, month and a half — I don’t know how long we’re going to film. But, the competition is 24/7 the entire time.

“Whether it be for pride, whether it be for our fighters. Whether it be for our team. Whether it be for our reputation — I want to win this thing. I don’t just want to beat Conor later this year, whenever the fight happens. I want to beat Conor badly on ‘TUF.’ I don’t even want him to win a fight. I’m going to pick the best fighters, I’m going to be the best coach I can possibly be — well something up inside of these fighters, inside of ‘The Ultimate Fighter’ on ESPN leading up to this fight.”

Both men will coach their on team on the upcoming season. According to a report from MMA writer Cole Shelton, two groups fighters will make up the cast: returning UFC veterans and prospects.

A date and venue have yet to be announced for Chandler and McGregor’s bout, but it’ll likely happen in the third quarter of 2023.

Chandler & McGregor Are Both Coming Off Losses to Dustin Poirier

Chandler and McGregor didn’t leave the cage victorious in their last UFC outings, and that was courtesy of Dustin Poirier. Iron and Poirier had a wild encounter in November which “The Diamond” came out on top of via third-round rear-naked choke.

McGregor and Poirier fought in back-to-back lightweight tilts in 2021, and “The Diamond” bested the Irishman via second round and first-round TKO’s, respectively. The latter TKO, which happened in July 2021, was due to McGregor breaking his leg at the end of the opening frame.