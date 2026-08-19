Islam Makhachev Is a Top-5 UFC GOAT, Says Henry Cejudo

Former UFC double champion Henry Cejudo thinks that Islam Makhachev has now entered the top five of the UFC GOAT list.

Makhachev defeated Ian Machado Garry via unanimous decision in the main event of UFC 330 to win his 17th straight fight in the Octagon, setting a record for the longest win streak in UFC history.

With an 18-1 overall UFC record, Makhachev has now entered the upper echelon of the UFC’s GOAT rankings, according to Cejudo, who himself is an all-time great.

Islam Makhachev a Top-5 GOAT

Speaking to MMA Junkie Radio, Cejudo explained where he would put Makhachev in the all-time UFC GOAT rankings, saying he’s put him in the top-five, though he wasn’t ready to announce him as the all-time greatest just yet.

“It’s a little premature. To say ‘the GOAT,’ that’s Jon Jones. That’s crazy for people to still doubt that. I don’t think unless he’s going to go on a tear and fight for many years to come, which I don’t think, but I would probably put him ahead of GSP (St-Pierre). The only reason why I would put him ahead of GSP is I think GSP cherry-picked a little bit when he fought Michael Bisping for that title at 185 pounds. Stop me when I lie. I’ve got Jon Jones, never lost. What is it? Sixteen, 17 title fights. You’ve got Demetrious Johnson with 11 consecutive title fights, and then I would go Anderson Silva with 10 title defenses. And then I would probably go either GSP or Islam Makhachev at 4,” Cejudo said.

“And this isn’t based on somebody being cool and nice or having an action. This is all based on freaking numbers, and the simple fact that Islam defended that title, which GSP never defended his double championship. Dude, that’s big. That’s huge. My opinion, if Islam Makhachev was to lose this fight with Ian Garry and never defended that title, I would be ahead of him. Because what I could say based on merit, I defended the flyweight title and the bantamweight title, and that puts you in a rare condition. I don’t put Ilia Topuria ahead of me either because he never defended that title. You know what I’m saying? There’s something prestigious when you can say, ‘Hey, I won both belts and I defended both belts.’ That’s special… I would go Jones, Demetrious, Silva, GSP, and then Islam Makhachev.”

Islam Makhachev Has Potential To Be No. 1

Although Cejudo doesn’t have Makhachev at the top of his list just yet, the Russian certainly has the potential to move up the all-time GOAT list.

At age 34, Makhachev is not even close to being done just yet. If he can go out there and pick up some more welterweight defenses such as over Carlos Prates and Michael Morales, it would strengthen the argument even more than he is one of the sport’s all-time greats, if not the best.

He might not be No. 1 just yet, but Makhachev is well on his way to being atop the UFC GOAT list all by himself.