Dana White Reacts to Islam Makhachev’s UFC Win Streak Record

UFC president Dana White shared his reaction after Islam Makhachev broke the UFC win streak record with his win over Ian Machado Garry.

By defeating Machado Garry in the main event of UFC 330, Makhachev has now won 17 straight fights, breaking the tie he previously held with the legend Anderson Silva with 16 straight UFC wins.

With the win over Machado Garry, Makhachev now stands alone at the top of the UFC record books with his 17th win in a row, a record that White is not convinced will ever be broken.

Dana White Shares Reaction After Islam Makhachev Breaks UFC Win Streak Record

Speaking to reporters following UFC 330, White shared his reaction to Makhachev breaking the UFC win streak record after recording his 17th straight victory.

As far as White goes, this is a record that may never be broken.

“If he keeps going like he says he’s going to keep going, I mean, it might never be beaten, at least while I’m alive. So it’s very impressive what he did. And again, my thoughts on how Ian performed tonight, so like I said, you can flip that whole script and then drop it on Islam on how impressively he beat a big, strong, rangy guy who was doing damn good work. Islam did everything he needed to do to beat this guy. Like I said, there’s weight classes for a reason, and tonight’s matchup was a perfect example of that,” White said (via MMAjunkie.com).

Dana White on Islam Makhachev as the GOAT

As far as Makhachev being MMA’s GOAT goes, White says that would be an easy call if he didn’t have a KO loss to Adriano Martins in 2015 on his record.

“Well, I don’t know what your opinion is, meaning all of you, but, you know, if he didn’t have that one loss on his record, it would almost be a no-brainer. And this kid wants to fight all the time. He stays active, and after tonight and what he did tonight, he talks about three, four more fights, so I think what you do is you just let this guy’s career play out. It’s almost like what I keep saying about Zufa Boxing. Judge us at the end of this year, January of 2027. It’s like when Islam’s career is winding up and starting to wrap up, the more fights he keeps winning and the things he keeps, the records he keeps breaking, it’ll all speak for itself,” White said.

Makhachev is 18-1 overall in the UFC and 29-1 in his MMA career, so he has an absolutely amazing resume, even if you mix that loss to Martins in there, a defeat that in hindsight looks like one of the biggest upsets in the sport’s history.

Still, most of the all-time greats in the sport have lost a fight or two, as this is a difficult sport to win every single fight. The only one who never lost was Makhachev’s longtime friend and coach, Khabib Nurmagomedov, who was 29-0 before he stepped away.