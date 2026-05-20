The full fighter payouts have been revealed for the UFC Seattle: Adesanya vs. Pyfer event, which took place on March 28.

In the main event of the evening, Joe Pyfer finished Israel Adesanya via TKO for the biggest win of his MMA career to date, while in the co-main event, Alexa Grasso stopped Maycee Barber. As well, former “The Ultimate Fighter” winner Michael Chiesa submitted Niko Price in his retirement bout.

MMAjunkie.com requested the payouts from the Washington State Department of Licensing. Although it took nearly two months to receive the information, we now have the disclosed payouts of every fighter who competed in this event.

UFC Seattle: Adesanya vs. Pyfer Full Fighter Payouts

Joe Pyfer: $400,000 ($275,000 show + $125,000 win bonus)

Israel Adesanya: $500,000

Alexa Grasso: $260,000 ($130,000 show + $130,000 win bonus)

Maycee Barber: $85,000

Michael Chiesa: $310,000 ($155,000 show + $155,000 win bonus)

Niko Price: $75,000

Lerryan Douglas: $20,000 ($10,000 show + $10,000 win bonus)

Julian Erosa: $75,000

Yousri Belgaroui: $28,000 ($14,000 show + $14,000 win)

Mansur Abdul-Malik: $33,000

Terrance McKinney: $140,000 ($70,000 show + $70,000 win)

Kyle Nelson: $41,000

Tofiq Musayev: $70,000 ($35,000 show + $35,000 win)

Ignacio Bahamondes: $120,000

Lance Gibson Jr.: $24,000 ($12,000 show + $12,000 win)

Chase Hooper: $90,000

Tyrell Fortune: $60,000 ($30,000 show + $30,000 win)

Marcin Tybura: $180,000

Casey O’Neill: $126,000 ($63,000 show + $63,000 win)

Gabriella Fernandes: $62,000 ($31,000 show + $31,000 win)

Navajo Stirling: $60,000 ($30,000 show + $30,000 win)

Bruno Lopes: $12,000

Ricky Simon: $100,000 (draw)

Adrian Yanez: $70,000 (draw)

Alexia Thainara: $28,000 ($14,000 show + $14,000 win)

Bruna Brasil: $28,000

As you would expect, the former UFC middleweight champion Adesanya led the way in disclosed pay, with a $500,000 payday in show money for his loss to Pyfer, who also did well financially for himself, as he took home $400,000 in disclosed pay — $275,000 to show, and $125,000 for his win bonus.

Chiesa also got paid well, earning a $310,000 payday, with $155,000 to show and $155,000 to win, as did Grasso, who took home $260,000 — $130,000 to show, and $130,000 to win.

Examining Other UFC Seattle: Adesanya vs. Pyfer Fighter Payouts

Other high earners on the card included Marcin Tybura, who made $180,000 in show money for his decision loss to Tyrell Fortune; Terrance McKinney, who made $140,000 for his knockout win over Kyle Nelson — $70,000 to show and $70,000 to win; Casey O’Neill, who earned $126,000 for her stoppage win over Gabriella Fernandes — $63,000 to show and $63,000 to win; Ignacio Bahamondes, who made $120,000 to show for his loss to Tofiq Musayev; and Ricky Simon, who earned $100,000 in show money for his draw with Adrian Yanez. All of these fighters did very well for themselves financially.

On the low end of the spectrum, we had Bruno Lopes, who only took home $12,000 for his knockout loss to Navajo Stirling; Lerryan Douglas, who made just $20,000 for his win over Julian Erosa — $10,000 to show and $10,000 to win; and Lance Gibson Jr., who earned $24,000 for his win over Chase Hooper — $12,000 to show and $12,000 to win.

It is also worth noting that Pyfer, Grasso, Musyaev, and Bahamondes all made $100,000 each extra for their Performance of the Night and/or Fight of the Night bonuses.

The event’s payouts do show the differences between the haves and the have-nots in MMA, as those near the top of the rankings and those who hold more star power are making good money, while fighters who are new to the UFC or ones coming off of Dana White’s Contender Series don’t make much at all.

Either way, getting this info on fighter payouts is good to know, as only certain states release the information. We also recently earned the fighter payouts for MVP MMA: Rousey vs. Carano, an event which featured much greater payouts than the UFC Seattle: Adesanya vs. Pyfer event.