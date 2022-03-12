Analyst Makes Case for Israel Adesanya to Fight Top-Ranked 170 Pounder

An MMA analyst believes the best fight for UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya to take is against the No. 1-ranked welterweight.

“The Last Stylebender” has successfully defended his 185-pound strap four times, with his last victory coming in February 2022 when he defeated ex-middleweight champion Robert Whittaker for a second time. They fought during the UFC 271 main event on February 12 and Adesanya won via unanimous decision.

The next presumed title challenger for The Last Stylebender is No. 2 Jared Cannonier, who also picked up a big win on the same evening. Cannonier halted Derek Brunson’s title campaign via second-round KO. “The Killa Gorilla” is 5-1 in his last six bouts, and he’s a fresh match-up for the middleweight king.

However, according to Chael Sonnen, Adesanya should fight Colby Covington instead. Covington, who just defeated Jorge Masvidal at UFC 272 last weekend, is the highest-ranked fighter at welterweight but is 0-2 against 170-pound champion Kamaru Usman.

Sonnen suggested during a recent interview with Helen Yee that “Chaos” would be a great foil for Adesanya who “needs” an opponent like Covington. Covington is known for his controversial persona and brash trash talk, and the build-up to the fight would be guaranteed fireworks.

“Colby made a suggestion: ‘I’m gonna take that golden ticket, (and) I’m gonna go to 185 pounds.’ I think he should be allowed to do it,” Sonnen said via MMA Junkie. “You cannot be a No. 1 contender and not get a title shot. It’s not right.”

“I want to see Colby Covington fighting Izzy Adesanya, and quite frankly Izzy Adesanya needs somebody that’s gonna meet him halfway. I think that Adesanya is also a master. I think he’s a master entertainer on the way to the ring. What he does and before he leaves the microphone behind. He needs somebody that can match him. Robert Whittaker left him hanging, didn’t want to meet him half way. (Jared) Cannonier is not gonna meet him halfway. (Adesanya and Covington) need each other right now. They can form a partnership, and they can go do some business.”

John McCarthy Believes Covington Needs 1 Win at Middleweight Before Getting a 185-Pound Title Shot

Former referee turned MMA analyst and Bellator MMA commentator John McCarthy recently said on his “Weighing In” podcast that Chaos likely wouldn’t walk right into a title fight at middleweight.

“He would have to go up and he would have to win in my opinion against a quality middleweight before they’re ever going to think about putting him against Izzy,” McCarthy said via Mirror.

“They are not going to take him as a guy that lost twice to Usman and put him against the champion, that ain’t going to happen.”

Covington Holds Wins Over Multiple Former UFC Champions

Covington has a professional MMA record of 17-3, winning four bouts by KO/TKO and four by submission. He is a former UFC interim welterweight champion, and Chaos holds victories over the likes of Masvidal, former UFC 170-pound champ Robbie Lawler and ex-UFC lightweight champ Rafael dos Anjos.

As mentioned, Covington has lost twice to Usman, but he still remains one of the best fighters in the world.

