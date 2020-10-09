UFC’s Israel Adesanya Shares Apparent Nude Photo of Jon Jones

The social media feud between UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones rages on, and on Thursday night, “The Last Stylebender” shared an apparent nude picture of “Bones.”

Since defeating Paulo Costa at UFC 253 on September 26 and defending his belt for the second time, Adesanya has engaged with Jones online. The two fighters dislike each other and if fans are lucky, Adesanya and Jones could be locked into the Octagon together next year as both fighters are interested in a match.

On Thursday, the trash talk picked up again on Twitter and The Last Stylebender shared the picture. The photo appears to be Bones sitting nude by a cage inside a gym, pulling his pants up. The image will not be shared in this article; however, you can tap here to see it on Adesanya’s Twitter.

With the photo, Adesanya accused Jones of hiding under a cage to avoid USADA, the drug testing organization used by the UFC to test fighters. He wrote, “Well you sleep under the cage so… Get in your tighty nighty and go to underneath the cage like the ugly putrid troll you are.”

He continued, “Fun Facts! I napped under the cage in 2010 cuz I didn’t wanna waste gas going home so I stayed at the gym till evening training. Jonathan stayed under the cage to hide from USADA during a random drug test. This is facts. Y’all must have forgot.”

Jones Reacted to the Photo & Responded to Adesanya’s USADA Accusation

After The Last Stylebender shared the picture on Twitter, Bones wrote, “Of course you would have this picture of me in your phone… I’m sure your Nigerian father would disown you if he knew? Or maybe I just don’t know Nigerians.”

A fan then wrote, “Izzy is just casually coming out the closet during this beef with Jon.” Jones responded, “You’re a smart man, glad you’re realizing that.”

The former light heavyweight champ also responded to Adesanya’s accusation about him hiding from USADA to avoid being tested. Bones said that he hid from the Nevada State Athletic Commission years ago, not USADA. He also said that he had just smoked marijuana when officials arrived to test him and didn’t want to fail the drug test.

Jones tweeted, “Brother explain your titty. I was hiding from Nevada State Athletic Commission, not USADA and that was years ago.. I had just smoked a blunt and was afraid I would fail my test for weed, that’s the actual truth. Now everyone knows everyone”

UFC President Dana White Said Adesanya vs. Jones Is the ‘Fight to Make’

Jones and Adesanya are two of MMA’s greatest fighters with a combined 48 professional fights and only one defeat, Jones’ disqualification loss to Matt Hamill in 2009.

During a recent interview with UFC Arabia, UFC president Dana White revealed that he was interested in setting up the fight between Bones and The Last Stylebender. When he was asked about the match, White said, “Yeah, that’s the fight to make, 100 percent. I think that a fight between those two is massive.”

The UFC president was asked if he would try to make the fight as soon as possible.

“I don’t know,” White said. “It doesn’t depend on what I want, it depends on what they want to do. Adesanya is the champ, he’s really coming into his own and you can tell he knows this is his house and he comes in and acts like it. I think he wants the winner of [Robert] Whittaker and Jared [Cannonier] and then we’ll see what happens after that.”

