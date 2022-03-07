Israel Adesanya Talks Possible Superfight With Jon Jones

Reigning UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya is still interested in a superfight with former 205-pound king Jon Jones.

Before “The Last Stylebender” moved up to light heavyweight to challenge then-champion Jan Blachowicz, there was a lot of chatter in the MMA community about a match between the two combatants. But, Adesanya lost to Blachowicz at UFC 259 in March 2021, and coupled with Bones’ hiatus from the sport and move to heavyweight, talks of the possible clash were halted.

After his loss to Blachowicz, Adesanya dropped back down to 185 pounds and has defended his belt twice since then, scoring unanimous decision victories over Marvin Vettori and Robert Whittaker.

On the other end, “Bones” has been out of action since his light heavyweight title defense against Dominick Reyes at UFC 247 in February 2020. He vacated the 205-pound belt in August 2020 in pursuit of heavyweight, but Jones has yet to make his debut.

Speaking with TMZ recently, The Last Stylebender reaffirmed his desire to fight Jones, even though he doesn’t “need” the match for his fighting legacy.

“We’ll see. Time will tell,” Adesanya said. “I don’t need it, but I do want it. I don’t need it, though. People think I need it for my legacy.”

And if the two did meet, Adesanya would want it to be in the division Jones ruled for years, not at heavyweight. “Nah, I like light heavyweight,” The Last Stylebender said. “That’s where he was dominant so I really wanna go light heavyweight.”

