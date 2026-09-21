Iwo Baraniewski Issues Statement After 1st Career Loss

UFC light heavyweight prospect Iwo Baraniewski issued a statement following his first career loss against Alonzo Menifield at UFC 331.

Baraniewski entered UFC 331 undefeated with a 9-0 record, but he lost to the veteran gatekeeper Menifield, who pulled off the upset with a narrow split-decision win despite having a broken thumb.

Iwo Baraniewski Reacts to 1st Career Loss

Taking to his social media following UFC 331, Baraniewski reacted to suffering his first career defeat.

“We take the loss. We take the lessons. We’ll be back. Wait for us,” Baraniewski wrote on his Instagram.

What’s Next for Iwo Baraniewski?

Although Baraniewski lost the fight on the judges’ scorecards, it was still a very competitive bout that will give him the experience he needs to get further in his MMA career, as this was the first time he had ever gone the distance.

Fighting someone like Menifield who can go a hard 15 minutes will only serve the young Pole well in his career moving forward, as he now knows that you can’t just be knockout or bust in the UFC, and that you need to have three rounds of cardio if you want to succeed at the highest level of the sport.

Given that Baraniewski took quite a bit of damage in this fight, fans should not expect him to step into the Octagon for the rest of the year, and instead, he will likely return in 2027 after taking some time off to heal up after this war.

The UFC will likely give Baraniewski a step down in competition after this fight, since he lost, but it was also close enough that he shouldn’t be completely written off as a future contender at 205 lbs just yet.

With some tweaks to his training, and specifically regarding his conditioning, Baraniewski could very well return strong and better than ever, so don’t forget about him in the weight class going forward.

But UFC 331 was not his night; it was Menifield’s night, and now Baraniewski has to go back to the drawing board and work on fixing the holes in his game that we saw this past Saturday night.