Jack Della Maddalena Thinks Max Holloway Can Dominate 170 lbs

Former UFC welterweight champion Jack Della Maddalena thinks that Max Holloway can dominate the competition if he stays at 170 lbs.

Holloway defeated Conor McGregor in the main event of UFC 329 via first-round TKO when McGregor injured his knee just 69 seconds into the fight in what was his welterweight debut.

Although the fight didn’t last very long, Holloway did look good for as long as it lasted, as he was moving well inside the Octagon and seemed to fill in well into his welterweight frame.

In fact, his training partner Della Maddalena — the former UFC welterweight champ — believes he can dominate the competition at 170 lbs and potentially even win the belt.

Jack Della Maddalena Thinks Max Holloway Can Do Well at Welterweight

Speaking to Full Send MMA following Holloway’s win at UFC 329, Della Maddalena said that he thinks “Blessed” can do well at 170 lbs.

“Man, I was thinking he was gonna take over the fight from the get-go. Just being able to train with someone like Max, it was incredible. I thought he was going to do well, and I think he would do well — like, he would clean up 170 if he wanted to,” Della Maddalena said (via Bloody Elbow).

Will Max Holloway Stay at 170 lbs?

Now that UFC 329 is over, the question is, will Holloway stay at 170 lbs going forward?

In Della Maddlena’s opinion, he should, but ultimately it will be up to Holloway and the UFC to decide what weight class his next bout will be at.

If Holloway wants the trilogy bout against McGregor next, then he will have to stay at 170 lbs, and Holloway has already said he is willing to wait until 2027 when McGregor recovers from his likely ACL tear to return to the Octagon.

But if the UFC wants Holloway to fight UFC lightweight champion Justin Gaethje in a rematch of their classic from UFC 300, then he will have to move back down in weight for that to happen.

So, we’ll see ultimately what weight class Holloway ends up at in his next bout, but either way, look for him to get another big name.