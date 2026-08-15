Jack Della Maddalena Has Surprising Prediction for UFC 330

Former UFC welterweight champion Jack Della Maddalena shared a surprising prediction for the UFC 330 main event.

UFC 330 takes place tonight at Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Ahead of tonight’s big UFC welterweight title bout between Islam Makhachev and Ian Machado Garry, Della Maddalena shared his prediction for the fight.

Jack Della Maddalena Predicts UFC 330 Headliner

Ahead of UFC 330, Della Maddalena shared his surprising prediction for the UFC 330 main event, as he is predicting the bout will end with an upset win for the underdog, Machado Garry.

“I believe Ian Garry’s gonna get the win, I think he’s gonna be too long. He’s gonna be able keep the distance, keep the fight in the range that he’s gonna have the advantage. I think he’ll kick the legs, jab, stay away from Makhachev and out-point his way to a 5-round decision,” Della Maddalena said.

Islam Makhachev Dominated JDM at UFC 322

The reason Della Maddalena’s prediction is so surprising is that Makhachev completely dominated him when they fought last year in the main event of UFC 332 in a lopsided fight that saw Della Maddalena lose his belt when he kept getting taken down over and over for 25 minutes.

At the same time, if Della Maddalena truly believes that Machado Garry has what it takes to beat Makhachev, then fair play to him. But it’s a bit surprising that he would go against a fighter who completely stopped his entire game for five rounds when they fought just last year.

We’ll see how this main event between Makhachev and Machado Garry ultimately ends up playing out, as Makhachev is fully expected to win the fight according to the betting odds, so it would be a sizeable upset if Machado Garry got the win.

But we all know that fights are fought in the cage and not on paper, so even though it does feel like Makhachev should have the edge with his superior grappling skills, perhaps Della Maddalena could be seeing something in Machado Garry’s game that truly leads him to believe that he can be the guy who takes out the champ.