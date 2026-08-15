Michael Bisping Shares Prediction for UFC 330 Headliner

UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping shared his prediction for the UFC 330 headliner between Islam Makhachev and Ian Machado Garry.

For the first time since winning 170 lbs gold last year at UFC 322 from Jack Della Maddalena, Makhachev puts his title on the line when he battles Machado Garry, one of the welterweight division’s top fighters.

Ahead of the fight, Bisping, one of the UFC‘s main commentators, shared his prediction for the outcome of the UFC 330 headliner.

Michael Bisping Predicts Islam Makhachev vs. Ian Machado Garry

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Bisping shared his prediction for Makhachev vs. Machado Garry.

“It’s going to be an exciting clash. Will Ian Garry be able to jab and jog his way to victory? Because that’ll be the game plan, let’s be honest. Or will Islam Makhachev take him down, rag doll him all over the place, choke him out unconscious and put him to sleep? We shall see. Takedown defense 100-percent is what this fight’s all going to be about, and whether or not Islam Makhachev can cut off the cage, get him up against the fence, corral him against the fence, grab a leg, take him down. If he does, then it’s all over. But we know what Ian is going to do. He’s going to dance around. He’s going to pick him apart. He’s going to be on his bike, okay? Because he’s a smart guy,” Bisping said (via MMAWeekly.com).

“When you look at Makhachev and how he rag dolls everyone when he gets ahold of them, or more importantly, when he gets the up against the fence. Sometime when he shoots out in the open, you can stuff those takedowns like Dustin Poirier. But when he gets you against the fence, wrestling on the fence is a very, very different thing. And if he does that, it’s going to be curtains for Ian Garry. Islam Makhachev, this is his bread and butter. This is what he does. And when you go to the wall, he’s going to take your back and he’s going to put the hooks in and he’s going to choke you out. And that is my prediction for this fight.”

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Islam Makhachev Heavy Favorite to Beat Ian Machado Garry

With just hours to go until the UFC 330 main event goes down, Makhachev is a heavy favorite to defend his title, as he is a -360 betting favorite, with the comeback on Machado Garry as a +290 betting underdog.

While Machado Garry is a terrific fighter who presents several unique and intriguing challenges for Makhachev, it’s very difficult to bet against someone who has won 16 straight fights inside the Octagon, as Makhachev has.

With Makhachev needing just one more win to break the UFC record for the longest win streak, a record he co-owns with the legendary Anderson Silva at 16 straight victories, there is more on the line for Makhachev than just the belt when he collides with Machado Garry in the main event of UFC 330 on Saturday night in Philadelphia.