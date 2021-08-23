Jake Paul Ripped By Fans After Boxing Training Footage Released

Some fans were unimpressed with Jake Paul’s punching technique in a training video that was released by Showtime Boxing ahead of “The Problem Child’s” bout with Tyron Woodley.

Paul and the former UFC welterweight champion will box on August 29, 2021, at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Clevland Ohio. The two will compete in an eight-round professional cruiserweight match, airing on Showtime PPV.

In the video, Paul and current unified featherweight world champion Amanda Serrano are seen working on their crosses using punching bags. Watch the video below:

One fight fan compared The Problem Child’s technique with Seranno’s. “Look at the difference in the two boxers,” they wrote. “The pro is tight and efficient whilst the pretender telegraphs his punches and almost breaks his own leg, atrocious footwork. And he’s got #CANELO in his sights lol?”

One person suggested that should Paul defeat “The Chosen One” on August 29, 2021, it’s because Woodley “took a dive.” “Look at the absolute state of his technique man,” they tweeted. “If he beats anyone it’s due to money and pay offs. If Woodley takes a dive the shame will follow him for the rest of his life. There is no way Jake Paul is winning s*** without his opponent taking a dive #disneydontbox.”

“Jake still has no clue how to box,” one user wrote. “That right hand is atrocious. Hands down, doesn’t bring his guard back up. It’s slow and telegraphed. As soon as he fights a boxer he’s done. Even an amateur boxer would mail him.”

“3 years training boxing everyday and he still can’t hold his hands up,” another commented.

One person tweeted: “Better work on keeping that hand up Jake…cuz when u fight someone who knows how to fight and counter..night night.”

Paul Said He Has a ‘Chip on My Shoulder,’ His Life Is Dedicated to Boxing

Of course, a 19-second clip can only tell one so much about a boxer’s abilities. And to Paul, he believes that his hands will do the talking on Sunday night. The social media star plans to take out a former UFC champion and by doing so, earn more respect from the combat sports community.

“I understand, there was a lot of critics at first,” Paul said in a recent interview with MMA Fighting. “People like yourself who were unsure and that’s totally OK. My goal has just been to earn people’s respect and just show people how hard I’m working because I take this more seriously honestly than a lot of pro fighters. I have a chip on my shoulder. I have a lot to prove and I fell in love with this sport and I want to go super, super far in it and the only way to do that is hard work and experience in sparring and in the gym and fighting tougher and tougher opponents each time.

“This is my life now. I don’t even remember what my life was like before boxing. It’s been two years straight of this and I wouldn’t change it for anything.”

Paul has a professional record of 3-0 with his most recent victory coming over former ONE and Bellator welterweight champion Ben Askren in April 2021.

Paul vs. Woodley Will Feature 4 Other Bouts

Paul and Woodley aren’t the only ones going to war on Sunday night. Four fights will take place on the undercard:

Amanda Serrano vs. Yamileth Mercado

Daniel Dubois vs. Joe Cusumano

Nan Baranchyk vs. Montana Love

Tommy Fury vs. Anthony Taylor

