Jake Paul Fires Back at UFC’s Dana White: ‘You Live In Lies’

The battle between Jake Paul and UFC president Dana White continues.

In a recent interview with CNBC, White said that Jake Paul wanted to sign with the promotion, however White declined “The Problem Child.”

“He wanted to sign with us,” White said. “I wouldn’t sign him.”

Well, that’s inaccurate according to Paul, who took to social media to refute the UFC president’s claim. In the statement, The Problem Child once again took aim at fighter pay, something he’s been a proponent of.

Paul wrote, “Dana White… you may have bullied your way to controlling thousands of fighters careers… but I have never said I want to sign with the UFC… nor will I ever… Maybe I would consider letting you co-promote one [of] my events against a UFC champion like you did for Conor [McGregor] when he fought Floyd [Mayweather]… because you wouldn’t let Conor actually do it himself without you taking your cut.”

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Paul Named Several UFC Stars THat Have Voiced Issues About Pay

Paul went on to use examples of high-profile names who have voiced issues with their pay from the UFC, including former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones.

“You live in lies and every major fighter on your roster has complained about pay… Conor, [Jon] Jones, [Jorge] Masvidal, [Nate] Diaz, [Francis] Ngannou. You even make up fake belts to sell tickets instead of giving Amanda Nunes her opportunity to headline.

“Remember Dana you were a cardio kickboxing instructor and didn’t even create the UFC (Gracie and Davie created it, the Fertittas saved it, and the FIGHTERS made it popular. YOU’RE a bald bum who can’t do an interview now without being asked about me… pay your fighters more!!”

The latest UFC news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on UFC newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on UFC Newsletter!

Paul Is Boxing Former UFC Champion Tyron Woodley, Dared White to Bet Money on the Fight

On August 28, The Problem Child will box another former UFC fighter, taking on ex-welterweight champion Tyron Woodley. In April, Paul defeated Woodley’s longtime training partner and friend, former ONE and Bellator welterweight champion, by first-round TKO.

When he announced the boxing match with Woodley on social media, Paul challenged White to bet money on “The Chosen One” getting his hand raised. Read Paul’s full statement below:

It’s official. I have a list of people I plan on knocking out and as I enter my fourth pro fight, I am excited to cross the first one off the list by challenging myself against @twooodley a 5 time UFC Champion known for his knockout power. Tyron ran his mouth a little too much in the locker room when I knocked out his best friend Ben and earned himself a top spot on the Problem Child death list. Tyron’s a seasoned striker who has fought the best MMA fighters in the world but will be dropped by a Disney teen star in 2 rounds. Maybe this time Dana White will actually be a man of his word and put his money on his former champion instead of trying to undermine my success like a jealous ex. Influencer vs MMA….let’s get it on. It’s Showtime.

READ NEXT: Jake Paul & UFC World Reacts to Nate Diaz’s Return [LOOK]