Jake Paul Asks UFC to Cut Jon Jones for Francis Ngannou Fight

MVP promoter Jake Paul asked the UFC to cut legend Jon Jones so he can fight Francis Ngannou in Paul’s promotion.

Zuffa Boxing, which is run by UFC president Dana White, released boxer Shakur Stevenson today, despite the company typically not releasing fighters

That led Paul to take to social media and ask the UFC to cut Jones, so he can go to MVP and fight Ngannou, whom White despises and who has said will never fight again in the UFC.

Jake Paul Asks UFC to Release Jon Jones

Taking to his social media, Paul formally requested that the UFC release Jones so he can fight Ngannou in MVP, though he did not specify if that would be for a boxing match or MMA fight.

“Can Jon Jones request a release like Shakur Stevenson so we can go ahead and do this Francis Ngannou vs Jon Jones fight? They already said they are never working with Francis. So let Jon fly and we can give the fans what they want. Please and thank you. @JonnyBones @francis_ngannou,” Paul wrote on his X.

Dana White Unlikely to Release Jon Jones

Though Jones may want to be released from the UFC, especially knowing he has a fight offer to take on Ngannou in MVP floating around, it’s highly unlikely that White lets Jones go and fight for a rival combat sports promotion.

White typically does not let fighters go when they ask for their release, especially when it comes to big-name stars like Jones or Sean Strickland, the UFC middleweight champion who is in a similar position at the moment.

Most likely, White will just ignore what Paul said about releasing Jones, as the chances of the UFC doing that are slim to none anyways.

For Jones, he would surely love to get his walking papers so he can go out there and get a big-money fight with Ngannou, a matchup that never materialized in the UFC for whatever reason. But again, the odds of him getting a clean contract release from the UFC are pretty much as close to zero as possible.