Joe Pyfer Stands by Sean Strickland in UFC Pay Dispute

Top-ranked UFC middleweight contender Joe Pyfer said that he stands by champion Sean Strickland in his pay dispute with the promotion.

Strickland is currently embroiled in a pay dispute with the world’s largest MMA promotion as he wants to get paid more for his next title fight against Nassourdine Imavov.

To date, though, the UFC has remained steadfast that, since he signed a new contract before his last fight — an upset win over Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 328 — he shouldn’t get a new deal.

Pyfer, though, is on Strickland’s side when it comes to getting paid more.

Joe Pyfer Backs Sean Strickland

Speaking to Tim Welch, Pyfer explained why he’s backing Strickland in his fight against the UFC.

“I respect it because you know what your worth is. This isn’t a shot at Hunter (Campbell) or Dana (White), but I think all of us deserve more pay for the sport that we do at the level that we do it. Let’s use myself as an example. If you’re No. 4 in any other sport, you’re making millions, and we’re not making millions. I think Sean made over $1 million maybe guaranteed or something with Khamzat, and now he’s not making that,” Pyfer said (via MMAjunkie.com).

“He’s probably on the 50-50 pay, and he can’t seem to make sense why he’s rematching a guy he already beat for less money than he won the title for. I understand it, and I think it’s fair. (Zuffa Boxing) did give Conor Benn $15 million guaranteed, and we’re out here fighting for pennies on the dollar compared to that, and we have to do so much more to our bodies, and so much work. So yeah, I support it. I agree. I understand. I also understand Imavov. I think Imavov, rightfully so, deserves the title shot. He’s nasty. He’s good.”

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Will the UFC Pay Sean Strickland?

The question now is: will the UFC make things right with Strickland by paying up for him?

Technically, they don’t have to, as he is under contract, and if the UFC continues to offer him fights, his contract will continue to toll, putting Strickland in a never-ending cycle of getting offered fights but declining them because he feels like his pay is too low.

That being said, the UFC renegotiates contracts all the time, so hopefully they can come to a resolution with Strickland and figure things out with their middleweight champion. Apparently, Strickland has a meeting with the UFC brass this week, so hopefully a resolution can come out of that meeting that’s fair for both sides.

Once that happens, then the UFC can get the rematch between Strickland and Imavov booked, a fight that Pyfer says the Frenchman will have to patiently wait for while Strickland figures out his pay issues with the UFC.

“It’s not like Sean said he’s going to hold up the division. He said, ‘I’ll vacate it, go up to 205, and fight out my contract and go box. I think the whole antics stuff with Imavov following him around, that’s a little bit ridiculous. I get it. He’s trying to sell it. But it’s like, brother, he’s not afraid of you. He already beat you. And I get it: Imavov wants it back. He’s been waiting almost two years. But that’s his problem. Getting in the cage has nothing to do with Imavov,” Pyfer said.