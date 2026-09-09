Jake Paul Teases Michael Page Signing for MVP MMA

Fight promoter Jake Paul teased a potential signing of former UFC fighter Michael Page to the MVP MMA roster.

Page completed his six-fight UFC contract with a unanimous decision win over Nursulton Ruziboev at UFC Paris. However, he was heavily criticized by fans for putting on another boring fight, which was not the first time he’s done that in the UFC.

Following the card, UFC president Dana White confirmed that the UFC is not re-signing Page, so he is now a free agent who can sign with any team.

Jake Paul Teases Michael Page Signing

Taking to his social media after White said that the UFC will no tre-sign Page, Paul teased a potential signing of the Brit to the MVP MMA roster.

“Think it’s time to bring MVP to MVP,” Paul wrote on his X.

MVP MMA Merging With PFL

MVP MMA and PFL announced they are merging, with the merger set to be completed in time for 2027.

When that happens, fans can expect MVP MMA to hold a big event to kickstart their newly merged promotion, so it would make sense for the promotion to sign some big-name fighters for that card, which could include Page.

Although “MVP” did not have the most exciting run inside the Octagon, the fact of the matter is he’s still a massive name in the sport, and with a 5-1 UFC record, he is clearly still at the top of his game and knows how to get his hand raised.

While things did not work out for Page in the Octagon, that doesn’t mean that other MMA promotions won’t have interest in him, and one of them certainly can be MVP MMA, which could easily market that his nickname is the same as their fight promotion’s initials.

We’ll see what happens with Page, as he is likely to draw significant attention as a free agent despite a subpar UFC run. If he does go to MVP MMA, then a fight against former UFC star Nate Diaz or a rematch against Mike Perry, who beat him in Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, would make sense.