Jake Paul’s Next Opponent & Date Set: Report

Jake Paul

Getty Jake Paul fights Tyron Woodley in their cruiserweight bout during a Showtime pay-per-view event at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on August 29, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Social media sensation Jake Paul will box one more time this year, according to a report from The Sun.

As per the outlet, “The Problem Child” will compete against Tommy Fury on December 18, 2021, in Miami, Florida. Paul and “TNT” have gone back and forth for months and the two competed on the same card in August.

Jake Paul & Tommy Fury

GettyJake Paul & Tommy Fury

Fury, who is the half brother of WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, took on Anthony Taylor during the undercard of the Showtime PPV that was headlined by Paul and former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley. Both Fury and Paul won their fights by decision.

Earlier this year, The Problem Child signed a multi-fight deal with Showtime. December 18th will mark his fifth professional boxing match, with Paul holding a professional record of 4-0 with three victories via KO/TKO. The more experienced Fury has a pro record of 7-0 with four wins by KO/TKO.

This story is still developing.

