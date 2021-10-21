Jake Paul’s Next Opponent & Date Set: Report

Social media sensation Jake Paul will box one more time this year, according to a report from The Sun.

As per the outlet, “The Problem Child” will compete against Tommy Fury on December 18, 2021, in Miami, Florida. Paul and “TNT” have gone back and forth for months and the two competed on the same card in August.

Fury, who is the half brother of WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, took on Anthony Taylor during the undercard of the Showtime PPV that was headlined by Paul and former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley. Both Fury and Paul won their fights by decision.

Earlier this year, The Problem Child signed a multi-fight deal with Showtime. December 18th will mark his fifth professional boxing match, with Paul holding a professional record of 4-0 with three victories via KO/TKO. The more experienced Fury has a pro record of 7-0 with four wins by KO/TKO.

This story is still developing.

