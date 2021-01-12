Jake Paul Rips Sparring Partner in Viral Video Rant [WATCH]

An unwritten rule in combat sports is to never bash a sparring partner, but YouTuber Jake Paul seems to be making things up as he goes along. That or he simply doesn’t care about things like that. The 23-year-old’s latest rant against UFC superstar Conor McGregor on social media saw Paul going after one of McGregor’s sparring partners, a professional boxer from Ireland named Dylan Moran.

“Conor’s taking easy fights, but he’s been sparring in Ireland,” Paul said in his Instagram video.

“He’s been boxing, going against some phenomenal, exciting Irish talent. This kid must be really good because Conor’s a ‘good boxer’…and then we looked this kid up,” Paul said

Paul then sarcastically presents some video of Moran losing a pro boxing match last year.

“Ladies and gentlemen, presenting to you, the big, bad, exciting Irish talent, Dylan Moran, the kid that Conor McGregor is sparring against. Take a look.”

That clown @jakepaul is now calling @pro_dylanmoran out.

Brilliant!

Dylan will take you apart inside 1 round.

Ready to go. Let’s go. pic.twitter.com/sGpEllX1VU — Conor Slater (@ConorSlater9) January 11, 2021

Then the video shows Moran getting beat up during the only loss of his pro fighting career.

Paul vs. Moran?

Moran (15-1, 6 KOs) lost that fight via third-round stoppage to Dennis Okoth in 2019.

Since that setback, though, Moran has won five straight fights.

That’s three more wins than Paul has in total, and if you take the sum of their experience and accolades in the sport overall, Moran’s boxing career is happening at a much higher level than Paul’s.

But Paul keeps trying to lure McGregor into a megafight anyway, so it seems that not even McGregor’s sparring partners are safe from his wrath right now.

McGregor Praised Moran via Social Media

Paul seeing McGregor praise his sparring partner via social media is what triggered Paul into making the video.

McGregor posted, “Very tough! I got a nice a shot that clipped the nose upward and made it bleed. The rounds were super close tho. Razor! Dylan is one of the better boxers I’ve ever shared the ring with. A phenomenally exciting Irish talent!”

Very tough! I got a nice a shot that clipped the nose upward and made it bleed. The rounds were super close tho. Razor! Dylan is one of the better boxers I’ve ever shared the ring with.

A phenomenally exciting Irish talent! — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) January 9, 2021

That’s way more from McGregor than Paul has gotten over the last few months no matter how many times the 2-0 YouTuber has called out the UFC superstar.

Heck, at this point, it seems like Paul might just be gunning for a simple response from the Irish superstar.

Is that why he keeps egging on McGregor? Does Paul just want a little feedback from the world’s most popular MMA star?

It hasn’t happened yet, but at least one of McGregor’s sparring partners is now starting to pay serious attention to Paul.

According to SportBible, in fact, Moran promised that he’s knocking out Paul on sight if the YouTuber shows up at UFC 257 later this month.

That might not be exactly what Paul was thinking when he made his latest viral video rant about McGregor on Instagram, but it will have to do for now.

READ NEXT: Stats That Favor ‘Underdog’ vs. Conor McGregor



Twitter: @Kelsey_McCarson

YouTube: Real Talk with Kelsey and Rachel