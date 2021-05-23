Jake Paul Roasts Ex-UFC Champion After Tough Loss [LOOK]

On May 22, 2021, fight fans witnessed a high-level clash between top UFC bantamweights, and Jake Paul didn’t miss a chance to roast the defeated fighter.

During the main event of UFC Vegas 27 on Saturday night, No. 3-ranked 135-pounder Rob Font defeated former UFC bantamweight champion and current No. 4-ranked contender Cody Garbrandt. The fight went all five rounds and although the former champ showed moments of his grappling and power, Font controlled most of the bout with his precision striking and pressure.

The bout was ruled a unanimous decision for Font.

A little while after the contest, Paul took to Twitter to rip Garbrandt. “The Problem Child, blasted Garbrandt for his loss, as well as his 5’8” frame.

Paul wrote, “What’s worse cody losing or him not being able to ride roller coasters due to height requirements ?”

what’s worse cody losing or him not being able to ride roller coasters due to height requirements ? — GOTCHA HAT (@jakepaul) May 23, 2021

After suffering the decision loss, “No Love” fell to 1-4 in his last five outings. Garbrandt’s professional record dropped to 12-4.

On the other end, Font picked up the biggest win of his 23-fight professional career, improving his win streak to four and his overall record to 19-4. After the fight, Font expressed interest in two different fights, wanting to compete against the winner of the likely bantamweight title fight between Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan, or the winner of this summer’s TJ Dillashaw vs. Cory Sandhagen to determine the No. 1 contender.

The latest UFC news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on UFC newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on UFC Newsletter!

Garbrandt’s Bantamweight Title Aspirations Derailed for the Moment

Going into the fight with Font, No Love was clear about his aspirations to earn a bantamweight title shot. Garbrandt also had his eye on the flyweight title, a belt he was scheduled to compete for last year before pulling out of the fight with Deiveson Figueiredo due to COVID-19.

With the loss, it’s unclear where No Love will go from here. Since earning the 135-pound belt by defeating Dominick Cruz in 2016, he’s lost four out of five bouts, which includes three TKO losses.

A shot at the bantamweight belt is likely not in No Love’s near future, so he may elect to try his hand at 125 pounds. He’s said on numerous occasions that he’s confident that the weight cut won’t be an issue. The flyweight belt is up for grabs next month during UFC 263 when Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno rematch in the co-main event on June 12.

Garbrandt may campaign to fight the winner of the match, hoping his ex-champion status will be enough to award him an immediate title shot.

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Font Is a Serious Player in the Bantamweight Division

In his last two outings, Font knocked off a former UFC champion, Garbrandt, and former UFC title challenger, Marlon Moraes. Going into the fight on Saturday night, Font was ranked No. 3 in the world and there is nowhere to go but up for the fighter.

With bantamweight champ Aljamain Sterling currently out due to his recent neck surgery, and former champ Petr Yan seemingly waiting in the rings to fight him next, Font versus the winner of TJ Dillashaw and Cory Sandhagen makes a lot of sense as the true top contender can be determined. The two are set to do battle on July 24, according to MMA Junkie.

READ NEXT: Champion Seeks Big Challenge: ‘Do What You Gotta Do’