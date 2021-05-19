Jake Paul Doesn’t Want to Box UFC Superstar: ‘I Love’ Him

YouTuber Jake Paul is seemingly not shying away from boxing a UFC fighter next, but just don’t expect it to be the lightweight GOAT.

“The Problem Child” has taken out every man he’s met inside the boxing ring by either KO or TKO. In his most recent outing, competing for Triller Fight Club in April, Paul defeated former Bellator and ONE welterweight champion Ben Askren by first-round TKO.

Since then, he’s been challenged by several former and current UFC fighters, including Kamaru Usman, Tyron Woodley and Chris Leben. “The Problem Child” has also confirmed on several occasions that UFC superstars Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz are on the top of the list of fighters he wants to box.

One MMA superstar Paul doesn’t want to see in the ring is former UFC lightweight king Khabib Nurmagomedov. “The Eagle” is one of the most dominant fighters in MMA history, retiring with a 29-0 record in October after defending his 155-pound strap for the third time.

On Tuesday, Paul was asked several questions by fans on Instagram and he took the time to answer some of them.

One fan asked Paul if he would be interested in boxing The Eagle, writing, “Wanna have a match with Khabib?”

“No I love Russia and Khabib,” Paul responded.

The latest UFC news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on UFC newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on UFC Newsletter!

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: Best Reactions to Charles Oliveira’s Epic UFC 262 Comeback