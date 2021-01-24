Jake Paul & Stars Slam Conor McGregor After UFC 257 Loss

Irish superstar Conor McGregor’s trip back down to the UFC’s lightweight division did not pan out for the fighter, losing by second-round TKO to No. 2 ranked lightweight Dustin Poirier at UFC 257 on Saturday night.

Unsurprisingly, the loss has sparked many reactions from McGregor’s detractors. YouTuber and boxer Jake Paul, who recently challenged McGregor to a $50 million boxing match, shared a video and wrote, “AYE @thenotoriousmma INSTEAD OF $50 MILLION I GOT $10,000 for you now. CASH THO!! ALL CASH.”

AYE @thenotoriousmma INSTEAD OF $50 MILLION I GOT $10,000 for you now😂😂😂 CASH THO!! ALL CASH😂😂 pic.twitter.com/8EfPgvAk97 — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) January 24, 2021

He shared his full reaction via video, writing, “Aye Conor @TheNotoriousMMA since you’re a “fighter” and I’m a “YouTube Kid” I left you a message on YouTube.” Watch below:

My Message To Conor McGregor.You should've taken the $50,000,000… Watch me fight on https://go.triller.co/ APRIL 17TH Opponent will be announced soon on my Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jakepaul/ 2021-01-24T06:46:57Z

In the video, Paul said he would now only offer McGregor $10,000 to box. Paul recently announced that he is boxing on April 17 but has not named the opponent. In the video, Paul said it was “supposed to be Conor McGregor but we’ll see what happens.” It’s unclear if McGregor actually signed a contract to box Paul.

UFC 257, Conor McGregor just got knocked the f*** out. Worst stream of all time, Dana White, worst stream ever. We want refunds. Conor McGregor got paid $5 million to fight a bum and he got knocked out by the bum. Bro, the memes right now all over Twitter is trending. This is hilarious. He got Nate Robinson’d. Conor, dude. You got paid $5 million to fight a bum. You should have taken the Jake Paul fight for $50 million but now I got $10,000 for you. I got $10,000 cash, cold hard cash. Or, I’ll give you a third of a Bitcoin, you choose. You choose, Conor McGregor. But bro, good morning. I hope you’re up. April 17. Guys, I’m fighting. You know, it was supposed to be Conor McGregor but we’ll see what happens. Stay tuned.

Logan Paul & Paulie Malignaggi Reacted to McGregor’s Loss As Well

Jake’s older brother Logan Paul, who is set to box Floyd Mayweather next month, posted a video of his live reaction to McGregor’s defeat:

live reaction of mcgregor’s loss pic.twitter.com/A2CxC6tq79 — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) January 24, 2021

Boxer Paul Malignaggi, who has a volatile history with McGregor, shared an image of McGregor on the canvas, writing,” Good night everyone.”

Good night everyone pic.twitter.com/MhQWZXNRxE — Paul Malignaggi (@PaulMalignaggi) January 24, 2021

ALL the latest UFC news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on UFC newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on UFC Newsletter!

UFC 257 Results

See the results below:

Main Card

Lightweight: Dustin Poirier def. Conor McGregor via second-round TKO

Lightweight: Michael Chandler def. Dan Hooker via first-round TKO

Women’s Flyweight: Joanne Calderwood def. Jessica Eye via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Middleweight: Makhmud Muradov def. Andrew Sanchez via third-round TKO

Women’s Strawweight: Marina Rodriguez def. Amanda Ribas via second-round TKO

Preliminary Card

157-Pound Catchweight: Arman Tsarukyan def. Matt Frevola via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)

Middleweight: Brad Tavares def. Antonio Carlos Junior via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Women’s Bantamweight: Julianna Pena def. Sara McMann via third-round rear-naked choke

Light Heavyweight: Marcin Prachnio def. Khalil Rountree Jr. via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Early Preliminary Card

150-Pound Catchweight: Movsar Evloev def. Nik Lentz via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

Flyweight: Amir Albazi def. Zhalgas Zhumagulov via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: Conor McGregor Responds to Jake Paul’s Savage Challenge