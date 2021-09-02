Jake Paul Takes Aim at Surprising Possible Next Opponent [LOOK]

Social media sensation Jake Paul is now 4-0 as a boxer and he appears ready to continue his career, and he’s possibly eyeing up a former NFL quarterback and tight end.

“The Problem Child” boxed former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley on August 29, 2021, during the main event of the Showtime Boxing PPV. And in just his fourth professional bout as a boxer, he defeated “The Chosen One” by split decision. Sunday night marked Woodley’s first-ever contest as a boxer and he protested the result, declaring that he should have had his hand raised.

During the post-fight interview inside the ring with Ariel Helwani, Paul and Woodley made a deal that if The Chosen One gets an “I love Jake Paul” tattoo, he will grant Woodley a rematch. But judging by Paul’s recent activity on social media, he may be looking toward a new challenge in the form of Tim Tebow. Tebow, who signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars as a tight end but was let go after one preseason game, is currently a free agent.

And The Problem Child has an idea for how Tebow can spend his time.

“Aye @TimTebow I think it’s time for you to get into boxing ?!” Paul tweeted on September 1, 2021.

Although Paul didn’t directly state that he wants to box Tebow, it can be inferred as just that, considering The Problem Child is in the business of making the biggest PPV events as he can. And it’s also a very winnable fight for the YouTuber.

Tebow Is Around 50 Pounds Heavier Than Paul, Paul Likely a Much Better Boxer Than Tebow

A fight between Paul and Tebow could likely generate a lot of buzz, mostly because of the size differential and star power. Although they’re around the same height, with Tebow standing at 6’3″ and Paul at 6’1″, Tebow would have a significant weight advantage. According to his official profile on NFL.com, Tebow weighs 255 pounds.

The Problem Child weighed in for his bout with Woodley at 190 pounds and he likely walks around just north of 200.

The weight disparity could make things fun during the build-up but in reality, Paul would likely be a significant favorite as he’s put in the time as a boxer over the past few years whereas Tebow has either been playing baseball or football.

Paul Gave a Set of Conditions to Woodley for the Tattoo, Still Unclear If The Problem Child Will Live Up to the Deal He Made in the Ring

Tyron’s tattoo guidelines: 1. 3×2 inches at least ✅ 2. Can’t get it covered ✅ 3. Permanent ✅ 4. Must post on social media✅ 5. Has to be visible with shorts and shirt on✅ — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) August 30, 2021

Besides Tebow, another possible opponent for Paul is Woodley.

On August 30, 2021, Paul tweeted out his “guidelines” for Woodley’s tattoo.

Paul wrote: “Tyron’s tattoo guidelines: 1. 3×2 inches at least 2. Can’t get it covered 3. Permanent 4. Must post on social media 5. Has to be visible with shorts and shirt on.”

But even if Woodley gets the tattoo, it’s not a guarantee that Paul will hold up his end of the bargain. During the post-fight press conference, which took place after they made the deal inside the ring, The Problem Child said that if Woodley gets the tattoo, then “maybe we’ll talk about” boxing again.

