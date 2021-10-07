Jake Paul Offers Outrageous Bet to Tommy Fury: ‘Deal or No Deal?’

Social media superstar and boxer Jake Paul recently offered an outrageous bet to his possible next opponent, Tommy Fury.

The bet came about after Tommy’s brother, boxing heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, was featured in an interview with Boxing Social ahead of his third clash with Deontay Wilder this weekend. Tyson Fury was asked for his thoughts on his brother boxing “The Problem Child.”

“The Gypsy King” said that a fight between Paul and Tommy has to go down and if his brother loses to the former Disney star, he will make “TNT” retire from the sport.

“I think the fight needs to happen – Tommy and Jake will get the fight done,” Tyson said via Talk Sport. “If Tommy can’t splatter Jake Paul, I’ll retire him from boxing myself. If he can’t beat Jake Paul, forget about boxing. Because he’s got ambitions of being a world champion, never mind beating some YouTube guy”

The Gypsy King continued, saying that Paul versus TNT would be a “spectacle” but reiterating that his brother must defeat The Problem Child.

“But it’s a great fight for the social media world and for all the kids out there who support them both. It’s a great fight to watch, it’s a spectacle. But Tommy – his name’s Fury. If he can’t beat Jake Paul, I’ll have to change his name.”

The latest UFC news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on UFC newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on UFC Newsletter!

Paul Offered Tommy an Extra $500 Thousand to Win But Has to Change His Name if He Loses

Official Jake Paul response to Tyson Firy. @jakepaul is a betting man. Are the Fury’s? @Tyson_Fury is your wee brother a Fury or a Fumbles? pic.twitter.com/47SOQsWEMQ — Most Valuable Promotions (@MostVpromotions) October 7, 2021

On October 6, 2021, The Problem Child reacted to the heavyweight champion’s interview. Paul upped the stakes of the potential boxing bout with Tommy, saying that if TNT wins, the YouTuber will give him a $500,000 bonus. But if Tommy loses, he will have to change his name to “Tommy Fumbles.”

“[This is my] official response to Tyson Fury,” Paul said. “He just said that if his little brother Tommy Fury loses to me that he will make him quit boxing and he is going to have to change his last name. He will no longer [be] allowed to be a Fury.”

“So, you know me, I’m a betting man,” Paul continued. “I like to make bets. So, I’m putting my money up right now. Tommy, if you beat me, I will give you an extra $500 thousand. However, if you lose, you have to change your last name for one year to ‘Tommy Fumbles.’ Deal or no deal?”

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Tyson Told Paul & Tommy to ‘Grow Some Balls’ & Make the Fight

Paul has already publicly offered Tommy $1 million to fight, but TNT declined the offer, saying it wasn’t enough to get him “out of bed.”

Well, speaking with TMZ, Tyson reiterated his belief that the two need to fight.

“The fight is supposed to be happening,” The Gypsy King said. “Both guys keep talking about it, so they better step up and show some balls and actually do the fight.”

READ NEXT: Do-or-Die for Robbie Lawler: ‘Ruthless’ Needs a Win at UFC 266