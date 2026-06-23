Former UFC Champ Admits to Scripting Viral Clip With Alex Pereira

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill has confirmed that his viral altercation with then-champion Alex Pereira at the UFC Performance Institute in 2024 was totally fake.

After vacating the belt previously due to a torn Achilles, Hill was gunning for a title shot against Pereira. ‘Sweet Dreams’ and ‘Poatan’ were filmed at the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas, Nevada, with the two appearing to be just moments away from coming to blows.

Their viral moment was a major factor in securing Hill a title shot against Pereira in the headlining fight of UFC 300 in April 2024. It certainly wasn’t the fight fans wanted to headline the UFC’s biggest show at the time, and Hill has confirmed that some of the heated moments in the buildup were staged.

Jamahal Hill Didn’t Want Magomed Ankalaev to Fight Alex Pereira, Staged Run-In

Hill has confirmed that his viral run-in with Pereira was staged and scripted to jump Magomed Ankalaev for a shot at Pereira.

“Me and him [Pereira] are cool, there’s never been any beef,” Hill told James Lynch. “. . . We planned that , that was for us to hype up a fight between the two of us . . . I was trying to jump the line over Magomed [Ankalaev].

“I didn’t want Ankalaev to fight him because I knew [he’d win]. . .”

Hill went on to lose his fight with Pereira by round one knockout. He is currently on a three-fight losing streak, suffering a knockout loss to Jiri Prochazka at UFC 311 and a decisive loss to Khalil Rountree Jr. in June 2025.

‘Sweet Dreams’ also announced a move to UFC heavyweight, where he wants to fight either Josh Hokit or Sergei Pavlovich, with the goal of earning a heavyweight title shot.

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When Will Jamahal Hill Fight Next?

Hill doesn’t have a scheduled fight, but could star in the Octagon sometime this year. It’s been over a year since Hill fought Rountree Jr., and a move to heavyweight means there’s no more need to cut weight, so it should be an easy transition for the 35-year-old striker.

As for heavyweight opponents, according to either the UFC’s media rankings or its new Meta rankings, a few names stand out.

Ryan Spann (No. 15 media, unranked Meta): Similar stature to Hill with a recognisable name.

Mario Pinto (No. 13 media, unranked Meta): Undefeated and ranked.

Vitor Petrino (No. 10 media, unranked Meta): Action fighter.

Marcin Tybura (Unranked media, No. 12 Meta): Perennial heavyweight gatekeeper.

Curtis Blaydes (No. 8 media, No. 7 Meta): Tough gatekeeper who needs a win.

By any means, heavyweight fighters shouldn’t be looking at Hill as an unranked debutant; rather, as a former light heavyweight champion to make a name for themselves by beating. More often than not, ranked fighters who take on higher-profile but unranked opponents from other divisions or organisations are rewarded for taking the risk.