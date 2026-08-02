Jan Blachowicz Reacts After TKO Loss to Navajo Stirling

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz reacted following his knockout loss to Navajo Stirling at UFC Belgrade.

After stunning Stirling early in the first round with a left hand, Blachowicz was knocked down to the floor and then finished with nasty ground and pound by Stirling, who picked up the biggest win of his UFC career to date.

With the loss, Blachowicz is now 0-3-2 over his last five fights, with his last victory coming in May 2022 when he defeated Aleksandar Rakic via injury TKO.

Jan Blachowicz Reacts After Loss

Taking to his social media following UFC Belgrade, Blachowicz shared his reaction to the loss, while also posting a photo of a nasty cut he received during the fight on his face.

“It is what it is. Another one for the collection,” Blachowicz wrote on his Instagram.

What’s Next for Jan Blachowicz?

At age 43, Blachowicz is the second-oldest fighter on the UFC roster, just 13 days younger than the UFC’s oldest fighter, Stephen Thompson.

Given he just suffered one of the worst losses of his career, it’s fair to question what is next for Blachowicz, given he took quite a bit of damage against Stirling.

While the UFC likely wouldn’t cut him straight up, it’s possible that he could hang up his gloves, as he is getting up there in age and seems to be on a serious decline in his MMA career.

That being said, it’s not like Blachowicz is losing to scrubs. Stirling is someone who could very well be a future UFC light heavyweight champion in his own right, so it’s not that bad of a loss when you consider the quality of opposition.

Still, any time you go winless in your last five fights, it doesn’t look good on your resume, so it will be interesting to see who the UFC matches Blachowicz up with next should he stick around the promotion.

It’s possible that he could get someone else ranked in the lower half of the top 15, but it feels more likely he’ll be used as a gatekeeper for an up-and-coming talent at 205 lbs to fight.