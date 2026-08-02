Navajo Stirling Should Be Top-5 Ranked, Says Israel Adesanya

Navajo Stirling should be ranked in the top five of the UFC light heavyweight division, according to former teammate Israel Adesanya.

Stirling knocked out former UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz in the co-main event of UFC Belgrade for the biggest win of his MMA career to date. With the win, Stirling improved to 11-0 in his MMA career, including a 6-0 record in the UFC, with his last three wins in the Octagon coming by knockout.

Israel Adesanya Says Navajo Stirling Should Be Top 5

Speaking on his YouTube channel after Stirling knocked out Blachowicz at UFC Belgrade, Adesanya made the case for his former teammate to be ranked in the top five at 205 lbs.

“He just got back from Japan last fight, takes this fight on short notice against a former champion, and smokes the dude – absolutely smokes him. I’m still in awe. I’m still in awe. Just the whole thing, the walkout, when he steps into the octagon, he just looked so relaxed. There was a sequence in there where he just looked relaxed. He wasn’t panicking, even when he got popped with that jab and his nose started bleeding. He stayed composed. You’re watching it, and I know the guy, I’m just like, ‘He’s relaxed. He’s chill.’ He fought so recently. Another day in the office. Another good day in the office for Navajo Stirling. No one has ever done that before to Jan until today. Top five. Put my man in the top five. Hurry up. And $100 Gs,” Adesanya said (via MMAjunkie.com).

Who Should Navajo Stirling Fight Next?

The win over Blachowicz was beyond impressive for Stirling, who easily took care of a former UFC champion.

At just 28 years of age, Stirling is one of the youngest and most promising fighters in the UFC light heavyweight division, and someone who could very well compete for the title in the next year or two.

For his next fight, look for Stirling to get a step up in competition against someone ranked in the top 10, such as Khalil Rountree Jr., a fighter whom Stirling called out after knocking out Blachowicz.