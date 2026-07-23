Javier Mendez Explains Islam Makhachev’s Decision to Leave Lightweight: Exclusive

Javier Mendez explained Islam Makhachev‘s decision to leave lightweight behind and fully commit to a permanent move to welterweight. The move paid off as Makhachev claimed the welterweight championship and now prepares for his first title defense.

The Dagestani joined the list of legends by becoming a two-division UFC champion after defeating Jack Della Maddalena. However, there was speculation over whether Makhachev would soon vacate the title and return to lightweight to challenge then-champion Ilia Topuria. Instead, he chose to stay at welterweight and leave the 155-pound division behind him.

Mendez, Makhachev’s longtime coach, has been open about his pupil’s career goals. He recalled the moment the Dagestani informed him of his decision to chase a UFC title in a second division.

“When Islam [Makhachev] was defending his title for the last time as a lightweight, he told me, ‘Coach, my goal is once I become successful with my last title defense—I will have broken the title defenses record for lightweight—I want to move up to welterweight. I want to become a double champ like everybody else and go for legacy fights,'” Mendez exclusively told Heavy Sports via NewBettingSites.uk.

Javier Mendez Details How Islam Makhachev Made Smooth Transition to Welterweight

Although Islam Makhachev cuts a lot of weight to make lightweight, moving to welterweight still requires changes. His spent years cutting to 155 pounds and competing at lightweight.

The move to 170 pounds made the weight cut easier. Even so, Makhachev still had to adjust his training and body so he could perform at his best.

Javier Mendez detailed the work that went into Makhachev’s move up to welterweight. He credited Makhachev’s coach in Dagestan with structuring his training to emphasize muscle growth. The team also made sure he kept the durability that helped him dominate a lightweight.

“[Makhachev’s] mind was set on what he wanted to do. His coach up in Russia was a big part in helping him maintain his body and get bigger,” Mendez exclusively told Heavy Sports via NewBettingSites.uk. “The coach in Russia is not with us here on this particular camp, but he’s the one that helped Islam maintain his weight and gain the extra muscle he needed without losing anything.”

The plan worked. Makhachev delivered a dominant performance against Jack Della Maddalena to capture the welterweight title.

When is Makhachev Defending the UFC Welterweight Championship?

Makhachev is scheduled to defend the welterweight championship against Ian Machado Garry at UFC 330 on Aug. 15. The bout marks his first welterweight title defense since claiming the title at UFC 322 last November.

Makhachev enters the fight riding a 16-fight winning streak, having remained unbeaten since 2015. Machado Garry, meanwhile, enters on a two-fight winning streak after victories over Carlos Prates and former welterweight champion Belal Muhammad.

The welterweight division is stacked with contenders at the moment. Several top-ranked fighters have also made their championship ambitions clear in recent interviews.

The title picture has become even more intriguing. Prates and Michael Morales are among the fighters who have gained significant momentum in recent months. As a result, whoever wins will have plenty of worthy challengers waiting.