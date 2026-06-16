Vice President JD Vance Sends Blunt Message After Spoiled UFC Freedom 250 Attack

Some scary reports surfaced on Tuesday after this weekend’s UFC Freedom 250 event at the White House.

CBSNews wrote (on 6/16):

“The FBI said Tuesday that it disrupted an attempt to attack Sunday’s UFC America 250 event at the White House. Court records detail an alleged plot to use small drones carrying explosives and snipers to target senior government officials and wealthy attendees.”

Five people have since been charged for their attempts in the ploy to disrupt the Patriotic event. All five individuals have been detained as well, and questioning is likely to take place this week. Either way, you have to give a lot of credit to the FBI for protecting this event and taking down the evil anarchists trying to put their negative print on UFC Freedom 250.

Vice President JD Vance also touched on this attempted attack and how it’s changing the political climate in America.

The UFC event, very notably, was put on due to President Donald J. Trump’s 80th birthday on Sunday, and as a celebration of America’s upcoming 250th birthday.

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JD Vance Speaks Out After Spoiled UFC 250 Attack

Per a post by FoxNews’ X account, JD Vance says the foiled UFC 250 attack plot is another reminder of where America’s political climate is heading.

Here is what Vance had to say on the appearance on Fox and Friends this week:

“This is what happens when people turn the rhetoric up so loud that disagreeing with somebody is a cause for violence.”

Vance then offers to politicians across the landscape that they need to ‘ turn the temperature down’ due to situations like this.

Here is also what FoxNews wrote (via X):

“Vance argues that political leaders across the board need to lower the temperature, while contending that much of today’s political violence is coming from the left. He also credits the FBI and federal law enforcement for stopping what could have been a major tragedy, saying Americans rarely see the attacks agents prevent every day”

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More Behind Attempted UFC Freedom 250 Attack

It’s a shame that there was even an attempt against the historic event, which saw Justin Gaethje (American) take down Spanish-Georgian fighter Ilia Topuria in an electric Main Event.

The good news is that the players in this attempted attack have been reprimanded, and Vance is right, the Feds deserve a lot of credit for their role in the planned attack.

CBSNews also indicated that the potential targets laid out in the court filings included President Trump, Vice President JD Vance, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and Elon Musk.

There were several high-ranking political members at the UFC Freedom 250 event, which made for a prime target for an act of terrorism, but thankfully, nobody has been injured in any way in the days after the event.

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