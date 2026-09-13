Jean Silva Finishes Jose Miguel Delgado At Noche UFC

Jean Silva avenged himself for his loss last year during Noche UFC. The Brazilian featherweight contender took on Jose Miguel Delgado in the main event tonight and won in the third round via rear-naked choke submission.

Silva came into this fight as the favorite and top-6-ranked fighter. Delgado took the fight on short notice as a replacement for the injured Yair Rodríguez. It was the headliner during the fourth edition of Noche UFC.

Competitive Until The Finish

Jose Miguel Delgado looked very comfortable early in the fight. The Mexican fighter was able to put pressure on the Brazilian and wobble him a little bit. Silva recovered quickly. Besides some single shots, not much happened between the two.

In the third round, Silva knocked down Delgado and was able to grab him on the ground. Silva worked his way to a rear-naked choke and got the tap. A good win for Silva that keeps him ranked in the top 6 of the featherweight division.

Very Necessary Win

Former champion and fan favorite Brandon Moreno is back in the win column. The Mexican fighter, who lost his last two fights, won tonight after three rounds against Joseph Morales via split decision. Moreno made the difference in the fight with his work to the body and legs of Morales.

Morales was never out of the fight, but he wasn’t able to put anything of significance together to make it difficult for the Mexican fighter. After three rounds, Moreno had two judges scoring all three rounds for him. Somehow, Judge Andrew Topps scored the fight 29-28 for Morales. Because of that, it was a split-decision win for the former champion.

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Undefeated Barnburner

In an absolute barnburner, Tommy McMillen took home a unanimous decision win against Marwan Rahiki. Both guys came into the fight with undefeated records. McMillen started as always very aggressive. Rahiki tried to counter the American fighter but was outstruck in the first round. In the second round, McMillen tried the same but got caught with a punch and went down.

Rahiki tried to end the fight, but McMillen stayed in it. With the momentum shifted to Rahiki, it looked like he was going to put an exclamation point on the fight in the last round. But it was McMillen who found his second wind and knocked down Rahiki. McMillen was close with a choke a couple of times, but Rahiki defended. After three rounds, McMillen won via unanimous decision in a very fun fight.

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Next For The Title?

Alexa Grasso has fought herself back into title contention. The former champion put together a great game plan against Manon Fiorot and won after three rounds via unanimous decision against the French fighter. Fiorot, who had only lost to Valentina Shevchenko so far, didn’t know what to do early in the fight with the pressure and violent approach of Grasso.

Grasso took round one with ease and even knocked down Fiorot. In the second round, the output was less but still enough for the Mexican fighter to win the round. Fiorot came back in the third round, but it was too late. Grasso won via unanimous decision and might be next to fight the winner of Natália Silva and Wang Cong for the flyweight title.

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Next Level Debut

There were only two debutants on the card tonight. The undefeated Sean King III took on Jessie Rosas at featherweight. The fight got added late to the card, with both fighters taking the fight on short notice. King III was supposed to fight on the Contender Series but got instead a direct ticket to the Octagon. Rosas was signed a couple of weeks ago to make his debut, but he wasn’t cleared by the medical staff.

Although he received a second chance, it ultimately became a debut to forget. King III lifted Rosas quickly and dropped him on his head with a slam. Rosas was immediately out. The punches after the slam were for good measure. An amazing debut win for King III, who called out Ramiro Jimenez after the fight.

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Full Results Noche UFC

Main Card

Jean Silva def. Jose Miguel Delgado via submission (rear-naked choke) – R3, 2:57.

Brandon Moreno def. Joseph Morales split decision (30-27, 30-27, 28-29).

Tommy McMillen vs. Marwan Rahiki via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28).

Alexa Grasso def. Manon Fiorot via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28).

Curtis Blaydes def. Waldo Cortés Acosta via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28).

David Martínez def. Dan Ige via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28).

Preliminary Card

Tim Elliott def. Edgár Cháirez via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28).

Ignacio Bahamondes def. Muslim Salikhov via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28).

Yousri Belgaroui def. Djorden Santos via TKO (Punches) – R1, 4:25.

Tommy Gantt def. Drakkar Klose via submission (reverse triangle) – R3, 2:46.

Rongzhu def. Rafa Garcia via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28).

Sean King III def. Jessie Rosas via KO (slam) – R1, 0:36.

Regina Tarín def. JJ Aldrich via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28).

Full bonuses were also announced after the fights. (later)