Noche UFC Bonuses Revealed Following Card

Following the Noche UFC card, the world’s leading MMA promotion revealed who took home the post-fight bonuses.

Noche UFC took place on Saturday, September 12, at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. Check out the bonus winners below.

Fight of the Night ($100,000 to each fighter): Tommy McMillen vs. Marwan Rahiki

In the Fight of the Night, featherweight prospects Marwan Rahiki and Tommy McMillen went to war, with McMillen winning by unanimous decision in what was an absolute war. McMillen took the first round with his striking, with Rahiki coming back and winning the second round. But McMillen had the superior cardio and managed to win the final round for the unanimous decision win. Both men earned $100,000 for Fight of the Night in the all-out war, one that saw both fighters’ stocks rise considerably.

Performance of the Night ($100,000 to the fighter): Jean Silva

In the main event of Noche UFC, Jean Silva tapped out Jose Delgado in the third round of the fight with a rear-naked choke. Silva had a tough start to the fight as he was dropped in the first round, but he started to take over after that and eventually found the finish of Delgado in the third round of the headliner.

Performance of the Night ($100,000 to the fighter): Sean King III

In a featherweight bout, Sean King III brutally knocked out Jessie Rosas with a slam and punches just 36 seconds into the first round. It was one of the most impressive UFC debuts of all time, as we rarely see slam knockouts, and this one was as brutal as it gets.

Finish Bonus ($25,000 to each fighter): Yousri Belgaroui, Tommy Gantt

In middleweight action, Yousri Belgaroui knocked out Djorden Santos in the first round with punches. This fight was a bit of a mismatch as Belgaroui towered over his opponent and brutally stopped him in a devastating fashion for his third UFC win. After the win, he called out a top-15 opponent

At lightweight, Tommy Gantt submitted Drakkar Klose in the third round. Gantt dominated the fight and, late in the third round, secured a reverse triangle to win.