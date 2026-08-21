Jean Silva vs. Jose Delgado Noche UFC Betting Odds Revealed

The opening betting odds have been revealed for the upcoming Noche UFC main event between featherweights Jean Silva and Jose Delgado.

Silva was set to fight Yair Rodriguez in the Noche UFC headliner, an event that takes place on September 12 at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona.

However, a Rodriguez injury in training camp led to him pulling out of the fight and being replaced by Delgado, who is getting the first chance in his UFC career to headline a card.

Jean Silva Opens as Betting Favorite Over Jose Delgado

Not long after Silva vs. Delgado was announced, the betting odds for the fight dropped, and not surprisingly, Silva is the favorite to win the fight.

Jean Silva -250

Jose Delgado +210

If that opening line seemed short, that’s because it was. Just hours after the odds came out, Silva is already up to a -425 favorite, with the comeback on the underdog Delgado at +355, per FightOdds.io.

Noche UFC Looks Like a Mismatch

Although Delgado is a very good fighter, this is a gigantic step up in competition against one of the very best fighters in the featherweight division, Silva, who could potentially earn a title shot should he win this fight impressively.

Silva did lose to Diego Lopes at Noche UFC last year, but he has rebounded since then with a win over Arnold Allen that reaffirmed his spot as one of the best fighters at 145 lbs. Overall, Silva is 6-1 in the UFC with five finishes. He has won four post-fight bonus awards, making him a fan favorite.

As for Delgado, he is 4-1 in the UFC, and he is coming off back-to-back wins over Andre Fili and Austin Bashi. But those fights were both very close, and they didn’t exactly come against someone who is at the top of the food chain like Silva, who is truly one of the very best featherweights in the sport today.

Although Delgado will be fighting at home in this fight as he trains at The MMA Lab in nearby Phoenix, the hometown edge likely won’t be enough for him to take out someone like Silva.