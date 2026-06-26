Jean Silva Says He’s Getting Next UFC Featherweight Title shot

Jean Silva, one of the most exciting featherweight fighters in the UFC, says he will be the next in line to fight Alexander Volkanovski.

There are rumblings that the champion Volkanovski will fight No. 1 featherweight contender Movsar Evloev later this year in his next title defense. But Silva says he’s going to cut the line and get it first.

Jean Silva Says He’s Next in Line for 145 lbs Title Shot

Speaking to MMAjunkie.com, Silva said he will be next in line to fight Volkanovski, suggesting he has already spoken to the UFC about it.

“You’re asking if I’d be fighting Diego (Lopes) and then fighting for the belt? No. I would actually get that belt. I’m getting that belt and then after that, I’ll give a title shot to Diego as a rematch. I’m the next one in line for the title. I’m the next one that’s going to get that belt. I’m taking that belt back to Brazil. Hunter (Campbell) is helping me out with that. My manager, Ivan (Jatoba) is helping me out with that. Dana (White), as well,” Silva said through a Portuguese-language interpreter.

“You can see the path they’re trailing me. They’re giving me the path to that. I’ve said this before: I think the chances of Evloev fighting Volkanovski by the end of the year, when Volk has said he wants a fight with me by the end of the year, I think the chances of that happening are slim. If Volk wants to fight somebody, I’ll be ready to fight him. If I have to fight somebody else or beat up on somebody else before on my way to fighting him, I’ll fight him at the end of the year.”

Jean Silva’s Case for a UFC Featherweight Title Shot

On paper, Silva — who is 6-1 in the UFC — does not have as good a case to fight Volkanovski for the belt next compared to Evloev, who is a perfect 10-0 in the UFC.

Here’s the thing, though: Evloev has zero finishes, and we all know the UFC doesn’t like that.

While Evloev’s win streak should earn him the next title fight against Volkanovski — even the champ has said the Russian deserves it next — don’t be surprised at all if Silva does cut the line just because he is a far more exciting fighter who finishes his fights, having earned four stoppage wins during his UFC career.

Again, Volkanovski has said that he wants to fight Evloev next, but it’s not up to him. It’s whoever the UFC wants to fight for the belt, and if we are to believe, Silva, he’s the UFC’s top choice.

In Silva’s opinion, Evloev’s lack of fan-friendly fights and his inability to promote himself have hurt his chances to get the next crack at Volkanovski. We’ll see what the UFC does here in the coming weeks, as Volkanovski will likely fight again this fall, but don’t be surprised at all if Silva is the one who gets the next title shot at 145 lbs and not Evloev.