Jean Silva Wants Featherweight Title Shot After Noche UFC

Knockout artist Jean Silva has made it clear that he wants a UFC featherweight title shot after he fights in the main event of Noche UFC.

Silva takes on Jose Delgado this Saturday in the five-round Noche UFC headliner. The Brazilian was originally supposed to fight Mexico’s Yair Rodriguez, but after Rodriguez pulled out with an injury, the Arizona native Delgado filled in.

Despite the opponent switchup, Silva still believes that a title shot will be on the line for him with a victory.

Jean Silva Wants UFC Featherweight Title Shot

Speaking to MMAFighting.com, Silva made it clear that he should be next in line for a 145 lbs title shot with a win over Delgado this weekend at Noche UFC.

“Is there someone else to fight instead of me? Then I’m next,” Silva said.

Silva is currently ranked No. 6 in the UFC featherweight division in both the Meta UFC Rankings and the media rankings, so yes, there are other fighters ranked above him who could argue that they deserve the next title shot more.

But the Brazilian brings more excitement than most, plus he hasn’t fought for the belt yet, so he thinks it could be his time to fight for the belt should he get past Delgado.

Jean Silva Predicts UFC 333 Main Event

At UFC 333 in October, UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski puts his title on the line when he takes on Movsar Evloev.

When asked who he thinks will win that title fight, Silva said he believes the undefeated Russian Evloev will claim the title.

“I think Evloev wins. It’ll be me and him. But if Evloev pulls out, then it’s me and Volkanovski (at UFC 333). It doesn’t matter. I’m next,” Silva said.

While Silva can say that he wants to fight for gold, the fact of the matter is he needs to first get past Delgado, and that’s not a gimme by any means.

Delgado is a very talented fighter in his own right, so Silva shouldn’t look past him. But if he wins the fight as the betting odds indicate, a title shot could be next.