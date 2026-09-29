Jiri Prochazka Teases Upcoming UFC Fight News

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka has teased upcoming UFC fight news as he makes his way back to the Octagon.

Prochazka was last seen at UFC 327 in April, when he lost by KO to Carlos Ulberg in a failed bid to win the vacant UFC light heavyweight title.

Now, six months later, it appears that he is getting back into camp, as he has another fight booked.

Jiri Prochazka Hints at Upcoming UFC Fight

Taking to his social media, Prochazka shared the news that he is back in fight camp as he prepares to make his return to the Octagon.

“Right on the Spot, lets start the camp,” Prochazka wrote on his Instagram.

Who Will Jiri Prochazka Fight Next?

Taking a look at the UFC light heavyweight division rankings, there are a few potential opponents for the No. 3-ranked Prochazka’s next fight.

The first one would be a fight against No. 2-ranked contender Magomed Ankalaev, who has not competed since a TKO win over Bogdan Guskov at UFC Abu Dhabi in July.

The UFC has not yet booked a matchup between Ankalaev and Prochazka, two former UFC light heavyweight champions who have been at the top of the weight class for several years now, so this would be a matchup that’s a long time coming if it were indeed booked.

Another potential option for Prochazka is a matchup against Paulo Costa, the No. 4-ranked fighter in the weight class who also fought at UFC 327 in April, when he brutally knocked out Azamat Murzakanov with a head kick. This would be a fresh fight between two strikers, so it would be a lot of fun if the UFC were able to get this one booked.

Finally, Navajo Stirling has to be an option as well. The No. 7-ranked light heavyweight contender is coming off the biggest win of his career to date, a TKO win over former UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz, and he would make for an exciting opponent for Prochazka, as he would be willing to stand and bang with the former UFC light heavyweight champion.