Jiu-Jitsu Legend Gets Arm Snapped at UFC 262 [WATCH]

Multiple-time world champion in Brazilian jiu-jitsu, Ronaldo Souza, lost his first professional MMA fight by submission. On Saturday night at UFC 262, “Jacare” fought in the featured preliminary bout before the main card, taking on rising contender Andre Muniz.

A narrative going into the fight was Muniz claiming he could out-grapple Jacare. And “Sergipano” helped his case inside the Octagon by finishing Souza with an armbar.

It was a gruesome submission as Muniz snapped his fellow Brazilian’s arm. The fight was called off immediately after the break by the referee and Muniz was declared the victor by first-round submission at 3:59.

Watch below:

I mean… if you want to hear and see Andre Muniz break Jacare's arm, here it is. You've been warned, #UFC262 (via @espnmma)pic.twitter.com/gUHt1gErWa — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) May 16, 2021

Here’s another angle of the submission:

The loss was Souza’s fourth in a row and his second by finish. At 41 years old, it’s unclear if Jacare will see one more fight in the UFC or if the promotion will choose to move on from the Brazilian. He holds a professional MMA record of 26-10 with one no contest.

On the other end, Muniz continued his unbeaten streak in the UFC, winning his fifth fight inside the Octagon. UFC 262 marked Sergipano’s 14th victory by way of submission in his 21-4 professional career.

