Joe Lauzon Victorious in Return to Combat Sports at Fenway Park

Long-time UFC veteran Joe Lauzon was victorious in his return to combat sports when he knocked out Stash Kuykendall at Fenway Park.

Lauzon is 42 years old and has not competed since knocking out Jonathan Pearce at UFC Boston in October 2019.

He was never officially released by the UFC, but he had not fought in the past seven years and was not planning on it until BKFC called him and asked the Massachusetts native to fight at Fenway Park in Boston at BKFC 92.

It was an offer that he could not turn down, and after the UFC gave him their blessing to take the fight, Lauzon returned to combat sports for BKFC at Fenway Park— and he looked great in his comeback.

Joe Lauzon Scores KO Win

Lauzon absolutely destroyed Kuykendall, knocking him down five times in total — three knockdowns in the first round, and two more in the second — before being declared the winner via TKO at 49 seconds of the second round.

Watch Lauzon’s masterpiece below via BKFC:

It was an incredible performance, and for him to do it in front of his home-state fans at Fenway Park was something out of a storybook.

What’s Next for Joe Lauzon?

After the fight, Lauzon was asked if he wants to fight again, and he wouldn’t say yes or no at this time as to whether he wants to return for another bout or not.

At age 42, Lauzon is obviously past his prime, but at the same time, he did look very good in this fight, albeit against a subpar opponent.

Lauzon is likely in the part of his fighting career where he is open to the right opportunity only, so if BKFC did another event at Fenway Park next year, then it would certainly be something that Lauzon would consider.

As for a return to the UFC, it’s very unlikely to happen, even though he looked great in this fight.

There are very few fighters in their 40s currently in the UFC, so while fans might want to see him step into the Octagon one last time, it’s unlikely to happen.