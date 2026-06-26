UFC Veteran Joe Lauzon Making Comeback

Longtime UFC veteran Joe Lauzon, who has not fought since 2019, is making a comeback to compete in combat sports.

On August 29, Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) will be holding an outdoor event at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts. On the card will be Lauzon, the 42-year-old Brockton native who last fought for the UFC in 2019.

“BKFC has announced that Joe Lauzon has been added to their Fenway Park Event. No opponent announced yet.”

Joe Lauzon is a UFC Legend

Lauzon made his UFC debut back in 2006 at UFC 63 when he scored a huge upset KO win over Hall of Famer Jens Pulver. He then went on to “The Ultimate Fighter” television show before spending the next 13 years of his career on the UFC roster as an active fighter.

Overall, Lauzon had a 15-12 record inside the Octagon, scoring notable wins over Diego Sanchez, Takanori Gomi, Michael Chiesa, and Jeremy Stephens, to name a few.

In his UFC career, Lauzon won 14 bonuses, including six Fight of the Night awards, one Knockout of the Night award, six Submission of the Night bonuses, and one Performance of the Night bonus.

His last fight took place at UFC on ESPN 6 in October 2019 when he defeated Jonathan Pearce via TKO in Boston.

Lauzon was supposed to fight against Donald Cerrone in 2022, but the fight was booked and scrapped several times, and he never stepped back into the Octagon for the UFC.

Joe Lauzon Joins List of UFC Vets to Fight in BKFC

Lauzon is far from the only UFC vet to fight for BKFC, as many veteran fighters have switched combat sports late in their careers to compete for the promotion.

Fighters such as Eddie Alvarez, Ben Rothwell, Andrei Arlovski, Mike Perry, Darren Till, Luke Rockhold, Yoel Romero, and others were all former UFC athletes who stepped into the BKFC cage at some point. Lauzon is just the latest one.

We’ll see how Lauzon ends up doing in BKFC and if he plans on competing past this one fight. Plus, we still need to find out his opponent, which BKFC should hopefully announce the opponent soon.