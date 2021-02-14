Joe Rogan Snubs UFC Fighter’s Callout: ‘Come On, Joe!’ [WATCH]

No. 13 ranked welterweight Belal Muhammad put on a dominant performance during the preliminary card of UFC 258 on Saturday night. “Remember the Name” took on Dhiego Lima, who was competing for the first time since October 2019.

Muhammad relied on a heavy pace to fatigue the Brazilian, and although he was tagged a few times with powerful calf kicks, he won via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27).

The victory over Lima extended Muhammad’s win streak to four and he’s now 8-1 in his last nine bouts. Moving forward, he’s looking to compete against a fighter in the top 15 of the welterweight division, calling out No. 12 ranked Li Jingliang. China’s Jingliang is coming off a stunning KO victory over Santiago Ponzinibbio last month and is 4-1 in his last five fights.

But, Muhammad almost didn’t get to call his shot against Jingliang.

UFC color commentator Joe Rogan, who was in charge of the UFC 258 post-fight interviews, went to end the interview before Remember the Name made his call out. Muhammad reminded Rogan that he didn’t get the chance to challenge anyone and it led to a funny exchange between the two. Watch below:

“Come on, Joe!” Muhammad said. “Come on, man! I just want to fight, dude. Hey, Jingliang. You’re right above me, man. You’re taking everything I’ve worked for. You’re No. 12, I’m 13. Let’s do it.

ALL the latest UFC news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on UFC newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on UFC Newsletter!

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: UFC Star Closes Door on Fighting Conor McGregor: ‘It’s In the Past’